Facebook’s Lauren Brandt Shares How to Retain Key Mom Employees At M2Moms® The Marketing to Moms Conference
The challenge of not losing valuable female talent is at the heart of the matter in this business-building marketing to moms session
Building Community Internally at Facebook with Super Moms
Inspired by her company’s mission of ‘giving people the power to build community and bring the world closer together’, Lauren’s Super Moms concept also includes a mentorship program, Lean In Circles and more. Lauren will tell how she built the community she needed herself when she returned to work after maternity leave. She’ll explain why it is so successful and what it can mean for talent retention in marketing teams. She’ll also share tactics on how to build something similar for moms at any organization. Lauren achieved similar results when she took the concept outside Facebook to co-found The Returnity Project, a storytelling platform and community that focuses on supporting mothers as they return to work from maternity leave.
2019 Highlights:
“In addition to Lauren’s presentation, this year’s new sessions & topics include a look at the moms market in China. It absolutely dwarfs the US market. Every year 17 million new babies are born in China versus only 4 million new US babies. We’ll also be especially focusing on tech with segments on how moms and women are using every screen at their disposal to network, search, get advice, recommend, shop & buy. The tech sessions & media discussions will be presented by Google, Facebook, YouTube, Foursquare, JetBlack, Instagram and Edison Research. Additionally, we’ll study how “smart” innovation is changing the home environment. Plus, we’ll examine how intergenerational marketing has become a key component of marketing to moms and women. But, probably our most timely new presentations will look at the very real differences between millennial moms and women and the massive emerging cohort of Gen Z moms and women!”
Creative Engagement & Awards:
“It’s not all work, to stimulate everyone’s creative juices we’re introducing our first ever female targeted startup “Shark Tank” featuring quick elevator pitches with a cash prize to the winner voted by the audience. Plus, in keeping with our annual traditions we’ll present our “Mom First” & “This Woman Means Business” Awards. The “Mom First” Award is given to a mom who saw and successfully pursued a business opportunity she discovered while being a mom. The “This Women Means Business” Award is presented to a proven business leader… an innovator and visionary…who in words and actions recognizes that women can be a transforming economic force in the world today…that for every successful enterprise, women mean business.”
About Lauren Brandt:
Lauren Brandt, is a first time mother of her 2-year old daughter, Olivia, as well as a Client Solutions Manager at Facebook working on the Automotive vertical. Lauren develops and grows partnerships with Facebook’s largest auto advertisers by building strong relationships and advising them on advertising best practices across Facebook’s family of apps and services. Prior to Facebook, Lauren worked with automotive clients on the media agency side of the business.
M2Moms® / M2W® Sponsors:
Presenting Sponsor for 2019 is The Center for Positive Marketing at Fordham University. Additional sponsors include: Google, Facebook, Foursquare, WongDoody, The MotherBoard, FlashLight Insights, Marketing to Mums, The Female Factor, Edison Research, Snippies and Tiny Tutus.
About M2Moms® / M2W®
M2Moms® -The Marketing to Moms Conference
M2W® -The Marketing to Women Conference
October 16 & 17, 2019
Pope Auditorium at Fordham University
113 W. 60TH St., NYC
For information: www.M2Moms.com, www.m2w.biz or 860.724.2649 or nan@pme-events.com
25% Early Registration Discount Code Is EB25 at: https://www.m2moms.com/registration/ https://m2w.biz/registration/
M2Moms® & M2W® are produced by PME® Enterprises LLC, a sales and marketing company specializing in event creation, promotion, production and management.
Nan McCann
PME Enterprises LLC
+1 8607242649
