Runecast earns its name with new ability to simulate future ESXi-upgrades impact

ESXi upgrades with no suprises

Runecast Analyzer saves hours of VMware administrator time by adding ESXi-upgrade future-simulation capabilities to its Automated VMware HCL.

LONDON, UK, June 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Runecast, a leading provider of predictive analytics for VMware environments, has announced the release of the 2.7 update to its flagship Runecast Analyzer.The new Runecast Analyzer 2.7 gives administrators a clear view into the future, thanks to its new ability to simulate potential issues within software-defined data centers (SDDCs). This forward-looking capability significantly reduces the time needed for hardware compatibility checks and prevents complications from undetected issues that can lead to forced downtimes or the PSOD.“We want to take the uncertainty and the administrative chaos out of running your VMware environment,” said Aylin Sali, CTO of Runecast. “It is much better to run smart with the Runecast Analyzer than work harder and more inefficiently without it.”Runecast now gives administrators a detailed one-stop look at the past, present, and future of their VMware systems. Log analysis helps track past situations, real-time issue recognition for the present, and the new automated VMware Hardware Compatibility List (HCL) and ESXi upgradability checks for a predictive look at the future – all while providing a direct path to remediation.Runecast slashes the time cost of compatibilityAs there is a high time component to keeping VMware hardware and firmware compatible, administrators have traditionally spent hours creating manual check-off sheets, customizing scripts for analyzing parts of their environment, manually downloading HCL files, and checking for changes to specific components. Or, sometimes they are unable to do all of the basic steps, like checking VMware Compatibility Guides ahead of an upgrade – which increases the risk of a PSOD.Runecast Analyzer is focused on reducing these time costs and uncertainties. Its automation reviews ESXi servers and their internal components against VMware HCL and checks whether they are supported by VMware – without requiring a manual calculation. By proactively monitoring VMware environments, Runecast Analyzer allows system administrators to take a forward look at issues impacting the stability of their entire infrastructure, while reducing the time spent cataloging potential changes.Runecast Analyzer utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to optimize VMware vSphere, vSAN, NSX and now Horizon environments. Its patent-pending technology automatically discovers all configurations that can trigger outages, result in failed security audits, or cause other issues that negatively affect performance.A free trial of Runecast Analyzer can be downloaded here About Runecast Runecast Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in London, UK, with several offices worldwide, and is a leading provider of patent-pending, actionable predictive analytics for VMware vSphere, vSAN, NSX and Horizon environments. Its flagship award-winning Runecast Analyzer software, regularly lauded by industry experts, provides real-time, continuous VMware support intelligence for companies of all sizes. IDG Connect named Runecast one of “20 Red-Hot, Pre-IPO Companies to Watch in the 2019 B2B Tech” space. For more information visit www.runecast.com

This video shows how the ESXi Upgradability feature works in Runecast Analyzer.



