Pfizer to lead a post-conference workshop at Lyophilization USA 2019

Lyophilization USA 2019 Conference

SMi reports: Senior expert from Pfizer will be hosting a post-conference workshop during Lyophilization USA 2019, taking place in Boston this October.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the 5th Annual Lyophilization USA 2019 conference , convening in Boston on October 23rd and 24th, delegates will have the opportunity to attend the half-day post-conference workshop on October 25th led by Serguei Tchessalov, Principal Research Scientist at Pfizer.Overview of the workshop:The workshop title is ‘Introduction to Lyophilization Process Design - Principles of Scale Up and Transfer’. This workshop will provide insights into the development of lyo-friendly formulations and lyophilization process design using an Excel based primary drying model. Attendees will be introduced to the process of input generation for the primary drying model, while accounting for the differences in scale. Primary drying model and formulation design templates will be provided for demonstration of functionality.The workshop agenda will cover:- Introduction to the primary drying model- Measuring of vial heat transfer coefficients Kv- Estimation of dry product resistance Rp- Demonstration of primary drying model- Introduction to the design space- Elements of process and product robustness studies- Lyo formulation 101- Demonstration of formulation design template- Impact of formulation on cycle- Differences between scales: impact on lyophilization process- Examples of model applications for the process scale up and transfer, assessment of impact of deviations on the product quality- Impact of process tolerances on cycle durationThe brochure with the full conference program and workshop information is available to download online on the event website at http://www.lyophilisation-usa.com/PR2 An early bird saving of $300 is available for bookings made before June 28, 2019. You can register your place on the event website Conference: October 23rd – 24th 2019Workshops: October 25th, 2019Sheraton Boston Hotel, Boston, USAProudly Sponsored by OptimaFor sponsorship enquiries please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries contact Neill Howard on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or nhoward@smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.