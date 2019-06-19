A Saudi Arabian based company Selects MyEasyISO as Their Preferred QHSE Software

We are searching for the best software that will meet our requirements. The long search is over. We have found the best QHSE software - MyEasyISO” — Engineering Manager

VALLEY COTTAGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 1976 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, this company provides tank cleaning, hydro jetting, and waste management services. From a successful start, they rapidly included additional diversiﬁed service oﬀerings to meet the growing requirement for the core sector industries as Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, Power & Water and other related sectors. Over the last 40 years, the company has established itself as a market leader in industrial and waste management and environmental services with a comprehensive range of solutions to meet complex industrial needs.

“Our core values include safety and quality. We recognize that safety nor quality can be compromised in the execution of our activities. We are searching for the best software that will meet our requirements. The long search is over. We have found the best QHSE software - MyEasyISO,” said Engineering Manager.

MyEasyISO QHSE software streamline processes, increase efficiency and achieve higher productivity. This offers rapid deployment and implementation with unmatched cost effectiveness. Suitable and recommended for small-sized to medium-sized organizations with limited resources and unlimited ambitions.

With MyEasyISO QHSE modules, you can easily manage HSE planning by Aspect-Impact Assessment and hazard-risk assessment. HSE planning module enables you to create environmental aspect-impact types and condition, evaluate and assess aspect-impact in terms of probability occurrence and its severity. Furthermore, you can manage compliance obligations by defining the type of compliance obligations in this module. MyEasyISO HSE module comes with Waste Management as well. You can profile and monitor your air emission, water waste and solid waste.



About MyEasyISO

MyEasyISO is smart as it issues alerts and reminders for important and critical QHSE tasks through email and on-screen notifications. It saves you time with its intuitive and automated workflow that manages major routine tasks.

MyEasyISO brings clarity and precision to your QHSE as tasks and pending actions are accessible on each screen. A unified platform for all the processes, offices, business units and employees.

To find out more on how our software could benefit you, visit www.myeasyiso.com or email your queries to info@myeasyiso.com.



