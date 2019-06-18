EJL Wireless Research Analyzes Verizon Wireless’ 5G Mobile Network in Minneapolis, MN

5G eMBB Network is deployed in very limited areas similar to FWA Cities; Mobility coverage has even more challenging issues that fixed

HALF MOON BAY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EJL Wireless Research is excited to announce its first case study for a U.S. 5G enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) network and third city using microwave (MW)/millimeter wave (mmWave) frequencies.

The report analyzes four neighborhoods within the Central Community for the City of Minneapolis, MN and how Verizon Wireless deployed its 5G mobile network. The Verizon Wireless 5G mobile service was launched on April 3, 2019 in the cities of Minneapolis, MN and Chicago, IL. We were able to survey a limited number of the 5G sites concentrated within the Downtown and surrounding areas and see the issues and complications involved in the deployment of a 5G mobile network using mmWave small cell sites.

With the conclusion of the FCC’s Auction 101 (28GHz) on January 24, 2019 and Auction 102 (24GHz) on May 29, 2019, deployment of 5G networks for both FWA and mobility services will be a key focus for mobile operators in the U.S. in 2019. We believe that small cell siting regulations and laws will remain unclear through the remainder of 2019 as 5G deployments continue. We note that the recent Sprint 5G mobile services launch is not relying on small cell sites but traditional macro cell towers and roof top sites and can provide a wider coverage footprint with a similar number of sites than using microwave (MW)/millimeter wave (mmWave) frequencies.

“The study of the Minneapolis 5G mobile network correlates with our previous findings for the Sacramento and Los Angeles 5G fixed networks and continue to highlight serious issues regarding the deployment of 5G mmWave small cells. We believe that Verizon Wireless is having serious difficulties in gaining access to street light poles and utility poles in cities and it is significantly slowing down the deployment plans for 5G launches in other metro markets scheduled for 2019,” says Lum.

EJL Wireless Research provides proprietary, accurate and cutting-edge market analysis and consulting services on the wireless technology ecosystem. The firm's wireless infrastructure research focuses on vertical elements of the wireless ecosystem including telecommunication standards evolution, global and regional regulatory issues, spectrum availability, mobile operators, and mobile infrastructure equipment vendors. In addition, the firm provides analysis across horizontal technology suppliers including RF semiconductor materials, RF semiconductor/components, and RF subsystems. Our goal is to provide our clients with critical market analysis and information.

EJL Wireless Research is managed by Earl Lum. Mr. Lum has over 25 years of experience within the wireless industry including 8 years as an Equity Research Analyst on Wall Street. The company is headquartered in Half Moon Bay, CA.





