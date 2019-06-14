Credit Counsel, Inc. considers implications of proposed Federal Communications Commission rulemaking

SOUTH FLORIDA, USA, June 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christopher Mihoulides, founder of debt recovery firm Credit Counsel, addresses concerns surrounding proposed FCC rulemaking pertaining to call blocking and labeling efforts.A cause for concern among many in the accounts receivable management industry, recently proposed Federal Communications Commission rulemaking looks set to address new call blocking and labeling efforts. Founder of international debt recovery firm Credit Counsel , Christopher Mihoulides takes a closer look at the potential implications upon the accounts receivable management sector."There are real concerns for the accounts receivable management industry surrounding the FCC's proposed call blocking and labeling efforts," reveals Mihoulides, "released as part of a draft declaratory ruling and further notice of proposed rulemaking last month."Concerns center around proposed requirements for voice service providers to implement so-called call blocking and labeling services under the Federal Communications Commission's recent draft declaratory ruling, and further notice of proposed rulemaking."The further notice of proposed rulemaking on what's being called 'advanced methods to target and eliminate unlawful robocalls,'" Mihoulides explains, "could pose significant implications for both legitimate callers and consumers.""For consumers, for example," the Credit Counsel, Inc. founder continues, "who need to receive vital information on bills and medical care, any proposed requirement for service providers to implement call blocking could prove highly problematic."Further concerns raised by ACA International, formerly the American Collectors Association, suggest that the proposed rulemaking would clarify that voice service providers may, by default, block calls based solely on analytics. It would also allow service providers to offer customers the option to block all calls from any number which does not appear on their whitelist, according to the organization."ACA International has been vocal in strongly supporting tailored efforts to combat illegal and fraudulent calls," adds Mihoulides, "something which, as consumers ourselves, we can all appreciate represents something of a significant problem in today's society.""They fully agree, however," he continues, "that the recently published further notice of proposed rulemaking could lead to harm to consumers where legitimate business calls are blocked or otherwise mislabeled, preventing people from receiving critical, often pressing information which they absolutely need."Accordingly, ACA International has urged the Federal Communications Commission to provide additional guidance on how to immediately rectify any faulty blocking or mislabeling of calls. "ACA International will be meeting with the commission this month to discuss the proposal on behalf of the accounts receivable management industry with a view to addressing these and other concerns in more detail," adds Mihoulides, wrapping up. Based in South Florida, Credit Counsel, Inc. is a national and international debt recovery firm specializing in commercial, medical, and occupational health debt collection. Founded by professionals in the debt recovery industry, including company president Christopher Mihoulides, Credit Counsel, Inc. serves a broad range of clients across the United States and worldwide. For more information, please call 877-224-7904 or visit http://www.creditcounselinc.com/



