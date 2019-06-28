CIRCLE SQUARE FOUNDATION CHARITABLE TRUST WELCOMES NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Rebecca Rogers brings many years of charitable experience to Circle Square Foundation Charitable Trust.

OCALA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Circle Square Foundation Charitable Trust is pleased to announce the recent hire of Rebecca Rogers as Executive Director of Circle Square Foundation. In this newly formed foundation, Rogers will be responsible for executing the vision of Circle Square Foundation originator Kenneth D. Colen. Beginning July 1, 2019 Rogers, in her new role as Executive Director, will be focusing her responsibilities on promoting Circle Square Foundation to the community. In addition, much of her attention will be placed on developing relationships with local, county and state-wide partners to accomplish the foundation’s tactical mission. Rogers will also be responsible for the creation and development of new programs that address the needs of the local community.Rogers, a long-time Marion County resident, brings many years of charitable foundation experience to the Executive Director’s role. “I view her expertise in charitable work as a real benefit to us as her knowledge of the local area coupled with her existing relationships will ensure the lasting impact of Circle Square Foundation” said Kenneth D. Colen. “I am very happy that she will be joining the foundation” he added.



