On Top of the World Communities Wins 4 Awards at the NAHB's 2019 Best of 55+ Housing Awards

Awards were presented at the NAHB International Builders’ Show in Las Vegas

OCALA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Top of the World, Ocala, Florida’s premier active adult community is excited to announce that that they have been awarded with four awards at the National Association of Home Building’s 2019 Best of 55+ Awards Reception at the 2019 NAHB International Builders Show in Las Vegas.On Top of the World was awarded a prestigious gold award in the Best Repurposed Project category, which highlights renovations made to an existing facility. The repurposed project converted the existing Arbor Club to a state-of-the-art Fitness Center to meet the needs of today’s most active-agers. With the new Arbor Fitness Center, residents can target their workouts by utilizing 25 new pieces of STAR TRAC cardio equipment and 19 new Nautilus strength-training machines while overlooking a pristine outdoor setting.On Top of the World won a second gold award for Best 55+ Corporate Website. OnTopoftheWorld.com is a responsive website featuring an easy-to-navigate user experience for viewing interactive floorplans and virtual tours, eye-catching graphics and informative copy that gives users a comprehensive introduction to the fabulous lifestyle and abundant amenities the community has to offer its residents.The builder won silver awards in two categories including Best Amenity Space for The Lodge at Candler Hills. This beautifully designed clubhouse with its rustic “lodge-type” architectural design is for the exclusive use of Candler Hills residents within On Top of the World. Featuring over 18,000 a/c sq. ft. of enjoyment The Lodge includes a resort-style pool, outdoor fire pit and bbq area, comfortable gathering lounge with fireplace, grand lobby, expansive ballroom and so much more.On Top of the World also brought home a silver award for Best Lifestyle Director. Cammy Dennis, a fitness professional who provides a wide array of health and wellness classes for residents, believes combining diverse programs that address physical, social and mental engagement are the key to a well-rounded active-aging program. Cammy Dennis brings over 20 years experience in the fitness industry along with her in her role as Fitness Director at On Top of the World.“This is a very exciting time for On Top of the World”, states Kenneth Colen, President of On Top of the World Communities. “We are thrilled with the recognition we received from the NAHB and we look forward to what 2019 will bring for our amazing community.”On Top of the World is consistently voted one of Where to Retire’s 50 best master-planned communities in the country. For more information, call 866-228-5878.About On Top of the World CommunitiesAs the premier 55+ active adult community in Florida, On Top of the World Communities is an award-winning, family owned building and land development company founded in 1947 by patriarch, the late Sidney Colen. In 1975, he brought the family experience and vision to Ocala, Florida with the purchase of Circle Square Ranch, a continually working cattle ranch. The passion for creativity in land development and home building flows in the Colen blood. Kenneth Colen, Sidney’s son, never left his side as he grew up in the business and has led the company since 1981, currently serving as President of all operations. Today, On Top of the World remains the oldest, privately owned land developer in the state of Florida.



