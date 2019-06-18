Restaurant Magic Promotes Alik Khozyainov to Director of Product Technology

Restaurant Magic announced today they have promoted Alik Khozyainov to Director of Product Technology.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, June 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Restaurant Magic announced today they have promoted Alik Khozyainov to Director of Product Technology. Prior to this promotion, Mr. Khozyainov was Restaurant Magic’s Lead Technical Architect. In his new role, he will manage the strategy, planning, and execution of product development for Restaurant Magic’s suite of back office applications. His direction brings cutting edge development techniques and top of the line computational strategy to a customer-centric team vision.

Mr. Khozyainov brings an uncanny ability to understand not only code but how code works on a physical machine level and therefore can architect the highest performing and economical system configurations to meet customer needs. Mr. Khozyainov has an extensive background in database and data-intensive application building. For the past 20 years and he has been designing and implementing enterprise level software for restaurants, finance, and hospitality at Restaurant Magic.

Mr. Khozyainov’s journey into database science began in Kiev, Ukraine, where he graduated from Kiev Polytechnic Institute with a master’s degree in hydro acoustics. He quickly discovered a passion for the intricacies of it and software development, and so transitioned his engineering skills into navigating oceans of big data with robust software products.

“Alik continues to tackle challenges head-on since joining our team” said Steve Roberts, President and Founder of Restaurant Magic. “He is one of the best technical system architects in the industry and I am eager to see what his future on our team has in store for Restaurant Magic.”

About Restaurant Magic:

Restaurant Magic was founded over 25 years ago with a single vision of providing restaurant operators better access to their operational data. With this access, operators can make faster decisions, optimize schedules, implement predictive ordering, and create a positive impact on their bottom line. Restaurant Magic provides insight to some of the largest multi-unit brands in the world, including Dairy Queen, First Watch, Smoothie King and MOD Pizza. If you are interested in finding out more about Restaurant Magic or scheduling a demo of our software visit www.RestaurantMagic.com or call 1-800-933-4711.





