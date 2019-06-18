Hell 'n Blazes Brewing Company to Celebrate its Third Anniversary on June 22nd, 2019

Melbourne, FL

Our award-winning fine craft brewery and gastro pub celebrates its third birthday with a public celebration!

MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, US, June 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hell ‘n Blazes Brewing Company, an award-winning, fine craft brewery and gastro pub serving fine, traditional American Pub Food, celebrates the third anniversary of its opening to the public on June 22, 2019 at it’s flagship location in Historic Downtown Melbourne, Florida at 1002 E New Haven Ave.

“Festivities will include special beer releases, beer discounts, special prize giveaways and live music” said Don DiFrisco, Patriarch of the family-owned Hell ‘n Blazes Brewing Company. “My nephew, Andy Pinkerton, the General Manager, Todd Furbeck, our Brew Master along with Jimmy DiFrisco, Senior Brewer and Drew Campbell, our Chef & Kitchen Manager have cooked up a very special evening for our customers supported by managers Vince DiFrisco and Adam Mullin” “Even the spirits and ghosts who share this building with us will be having a good time” said DiFrisco.

Hell ‘n Blazes’ award-winning beers and its fantastic gastro pub food will be on point this Saturday.

The Penny Creek Band will be live from 6 – 9pm.

Hell ‘n Blazes Brewing Company is located in a fully restored, 120+ year old building formerly known as Huggins Hardware and the Christmas Cottage that was the first bank North of Miami and South of Jacksonville as evidenced by the bank vault that is still present and operable. Hell ‘n Blazes, named for the local lake, is a leading fine craft brewery and gastro pub with private event space available and a fantastic, free game room; with 18 of its fine craft beers on tap and a wine list of 28 styles and varieties, Hell ‘n Blazes has something for everyone. www.HellnBlazesBrewing.com



