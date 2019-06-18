Breaking News from Tetra Bio-Pharma ($TBP.V; $TBPMF): New Hemp Energy Drink to be offered in US/Canada stores & kiosks

Tetra Bio-Pharma Hemp energy drinks

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSXV:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF) subsidiary announces exclusive agreement with Spyder Cannabis Inc (TSXV:SPDR) to distribute Hemp Energy Drinks

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- (Investorideas.com) Tetra Natural Health, a subsidiary of Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX V: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF), today announced that it has signed an exclusive agreement with Spyder Cannabis Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SPDR) (“Spyder”) to distribute the three flavors of its Hemp Energy Drink in cannabis accessory stores and vapes stores in Canada and the US.The drink is expected to be available to consumers in Spyder’s retail stores located in Scarborough, Woodbridge, Burlington, and shortly at the Niagara Falls and Pickering locations, which are expected to be opened early this summer. A launch event will be held during the Canada Day long weekend at the Niagara Falls location situated at 6474 Lundys Lane.Read the full news at https://www.investorideas.com/news/2019/cannabis/06183TSXVTBP-HempEnergyDrink.asp About Tetra Natural Health:Tetra Natural Health Inc. is a subsidiary of Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. that focuses on identification, development and marketing of hemp or cannabis-based natural health products, or cannabinoids-based products authorized for sale by Health Canada. For more information, visit: www.tetranaturalhealth.com About Spyder Cannabis Inc.Founded in 2014 Spyder is an established chain of three high-end vape stores in Ontario, with stores located in Woodbridge, Scarborough and Burlington. The Spyder brand is defined by its high-quality proprietary line of e-juice, liquids and exclusive retail deals, dispensed in uniquely designed stores creating the optimal customer experience. Spyder is building off this leading retail, distribution and branding eCig and vapes company and is pursuing expansion into the legal cannabis market. Spyder has developed a scalable retail model with an aggressive expansion plan to create a significant retail footprint with targeted and disciplined retail distribution strategy focusing on Canadian locations in high traffic peripheral areas.About Tetra Bio-Pharma:Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX-V: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development with a Health Canada approved and FDA reviewed clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. Tetra Bio-Pharma has subsidiaries engaged in the development of an advanced and growing pipeline of Bio Pharmaceuticals, Natural Health and Veterinary Products containing cannabis and other medicinal plant-based elements. With patients at the core of its mission, Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on providing rigorous scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing bio pharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies. For more information visit: www.tetrabiopharma.com Source: Tetra Bio-PharmaNeither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Forward-looking statementsSome statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the inability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to execute the Company's business plan; competition; regulation and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays, the success of the Company's research and development strategies, the applicability of the discoveries made therein, the successful and timely completion and uncertainties related to the regulatory process, the timing of clinical trials, the timing and outcomes of regulatory or intellectual property decisions and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. While no definitive documentation has yet been signed by the parties and there is no certainty that such documentation will be signed The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.More information at: www.tetrabiopharma.com For more information, please contact:Tetra Natural HealthRichard Giguère, CEOTel.: (348) 899-7575 ext. 210rgiguere@tetranaturalhealth.comSpyder Cannabis Inc.Dan Pelchovitz, President and CEOTel: (905) 265-8273dan@spydervapes.comFor TBP investors information, please contact:investors@tetrabiopharma.com(438) 504-5784Media Contacts - Tetra Natural HealthDaniel GrangerACJ CommunicationW. 514 840-7990M. 514 232-1556Daniel.granger@acjcommunication.comCharlotte BlancheW. 514 840-1235, ext. 7772M. 514 914-0593c.blanche@acjcommunication.comInvestorideas.com publishing disclaimer:Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Media Contacts - Tetra Natural HealthDaniel GrangerACJ CommunicationW. 514 840-7990M. 514 232-1556Daniel.granger@acjcommunication.comCharlotte BlancheW. 514 840-1235, ext. 7772M. 514 914-0593c.blanche@acjcommunication.com



