Novel Coworking purchases Heard Building

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coworking company Novel Coworking is expanding to its second Phoenix location with the purchase of The Heard Building at 112 N. Central Ave. The Chicago-based company acquired the historic building on June 14th and plans to renovate it to provide modern and affordable workspace. Pre-leasing is already underway for private offices, SmartSuites™, and coworking memberships.

“With our first location in Phoenix already fully occupied within two months of opening, we’re excited to further our offerings in the city for entrepreneurs and small business owners, as well as enterprise companies,” said Bill Bennett, Founder of Novel Coworking. “We are drawn by Phoenix’s supportive environment for small business,” said Bennett. “The city’s phenomenal growth in recent years, particularly along the Central Ave. corridor, makes it the perfect place for Novel Coworking to serve a diverse mix of entrepreneurs and business owners.”

Built in 1919 as the first skyscraper in Downtown Phoenix, the 64,000-square-foot building will feature eight floors of state-of-the-art workspace. By purchasing the buildings where it operates, Novel Coworking is able to invest in infrastructure improvements including fiber internet and custom-built suites for up to 500-person teams, all while keeping pricing lower than competitors. In 2019, the company debuted its SmartSuites™, technology-enhanced private suites which feature a combination of private offices and collaborative open space, dedicated kitchen and conference room facilities, and integrated technologies such as Alexa-enabled sound system and biometric keypad entry.

Novel Coworking’s members get 24/7 building access, a vibrant coworking lounge, direct fiber internet, all utilities, an espresso bar, local beer on tap, modern furnishings, and community events included in rent. With coworking memberships starting at $129 a month, private offices starting at $525 a month, and office suites as low as $299 per employee a month, Novel Coworking provides small businesses, enterprise firms, and entrepreneurs with high-caliber amenities at an affordable price.

About Novel Coworking

Novel Coworking provides fully-furnished, technology-equipped, and affordable workspace to small businesses, entrepreneurs, and enterprise companies. Novel Coworking members have access to more than 2.5 million square feet of workspace in 33 locations including Alexandria, Boulder, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Madison, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Nashville, Norfolk, Orlando, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Richmond, San Diego, San Jose, Savannah, and Seattle. For more information, please visit novelcoworking.com.



