PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neuro Kinetics, Inc. Releases Enhanced VEST™ & I-Portal® Software New Features Improve Efficiencies and the User Experience on All NKI I-PortalDevicesNeuro Kinetics, Inc. (NKI) announced today that they have released VEST™ 8.2 and I-Portal6.2 software upgrades, both of which include numerous new features for users of I-PortalNOTC (Neurotologic Test Center), I-PortalVNG, and I-PAS™ (I-PortalPortable Assessment System), NKI’s proprietary clinical eye tracking devices. I-Portalcaptures eye-tracking video and eye position data, and works symbiotically with VEST™, which helps administer tests (e.g., presents visual stimuli, analyzes data, provides tools for inspecting and managing results, and stores patient and test information in an organized, accessible database). The new features improve efficiencies and the user experience on all NKI I-Portaldevices.VEST™ 8.2 and I-PortalEnhancements include:• An auto-run setting which allows a clinician to program sequential tests and eliminate downtime between blockedtests;• Adjustable settings for optional patient and operator voice prompts;• More efficient video saving and storage features;• An entirely new electrooculography (EOG) utility analysis and user interface;• Custom Test now displays motion sensor feedback collected by the I-PortalFalcon™ video oculography. Thefeedback results for both head position and velocity are viewed against the complementary eye position orvelocity data in the analysis window, which not only elevates the overall quality of data obtained but alsoimproves the efficiency of NKI’s I-Portalsystems.NKI has begun shipping VEST™ 8.2 and I-Portal6.2 on new products, as well as upgrading customers’ existing systems.Susan Zelicoff, Vice President of Marketing, explained, “NKI is constantly improving its VEST™ and I-Portalsoftware and analytics, because they are the foundations of our products.”“It’s an opportune time for us to offer these enhancements, given the many reasons customers are looking to upgrade their existing systems or buy anew, she continued. “One reason is the steady obsolescence of FireWire technology. Second, Microsoft Corp. has announced it will no longer support Windows 7 Operating Systems in 2020. Third, and maybe most importantly, studies increasingly show the value of OVRT-C (Oculomotor, Vestibular, Reaction Time, and Cognitive) testing using NKI’s I-Portal systems.”In a world of constant improvements, NKI’s next software release is well underway and is expected later this summer, concurrent with several new, game-changing tests. Pressure to release these new tests is in response to the high demand for additional measurement tools to help healthcare providers who treat patients with mTBI (mild traumatic brain injury) or concussions. NKI stands ready with solutions that continue to offer exceptional clinical utility and great value.ABOUT NKINeuro Kinetics, Inc. (NKI) is the leader in clinical eye tracking and non-invasive neuro-functional diagnostics and monitoring, offering technology that identifies abnormal eye responses connected to more than 200 diseases and medical conditions. NKI’s FDA-approved I-Portaldevices are sold to physical therapists, audiologists, ENTs, neurotologists, neuro-chiropractors, neuro-ophthalmologists, and neurologists around the globe. The company's cleared diagnostic platforms include the I-PAS(I-PortalPortable Assessment System), I-PortalNOTC (Neuro-Otologic Test Center), I-PortalVNG, (Video Nystagmography) and I-PortalVOG (Video Oculography), along with related accessories, software, training, and support services. To learn more, please refer to the "Resources" page on NKI’s website ( www.neuro-kinetics.com ) for research on the role of I-Portalin various concussion studies.



