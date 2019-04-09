NEURO KINETICS, INC. HIRES SEASONED SALES EXECUTIVE

James T. Schilling, Vice President of Sales, Neuro Kinetics, Inc. I-PAS™ (I-Portal® Portable Assessment System) for Neuro-Functional Assessments by Neuro Kinetics, Inc.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pittsburgh, PA: April 4, 2019: Neuro Kinetics, Inc. , (NKI) announced today the addition of James T. Schilling as Vice President of Sales. Jim’s primary focus is to accelerate the domestic growth of NKI’s I-PAS™ (I-Portal® Portable Assessment System), a highly sensitive measurement tool used by physical therapists, neurological chiropractors, audiologists, neuro-ophthalmologists, and neurologists to evaluate, diagnose, and treat patients. He will also help manage and expand NKI’s I-Portal® NOTC device sales. Like I-PAS, the I-Portal® NOTC is a state-of-the-art vestibular/neurotologic testing system. While the I-Portal NOTC includes dynamic vestibular testing for vestibular ocular reflex (VOR) evaluation, both devices include a uniquely extensive set of oculomotor, vestibular, and reaction time (OVRT) tests.Schilling was the founder, President and CEO of Medical Technologies, a sales and distribution company specializing in balance disorders that serviced audiology and physical therapy markets in the upper Midwest (i.e., Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin). He began collaborating with NKI in 2005 and distributed NKI products for nearly a decade. Medical Technologies was a consistent top producer until it was acquired by the William Demant Holding Company in 2012. Schilling worked for the Demant organization for several years and then consulted independently before joining NKI’s expanding sales team at a most exciting time in the company’s history.FDA clearance of the revolutionary I-PAS is changing the way clinical professionals diagnose and treat a vast array of neuro-functional disorders, including concussions, and has poised NKI for continued, significant growth. No other eye-tracking device matches NKI’s list of variables for clinical use or delivers such an extensive battery of tests in such an affordable, portable system.“As a former distributor and active shareholder, I’ve been monitoring NKI’s growth and progress for a long time,” Schilling explained, “and the launch of I-PAS changes the game. This powerful, valuable technology can make a marked difference in healthcare on several fronts. I’m excited to be part of NKI’s pivotal expansion.”As Vice President of Sales, Schilling will initially focus on growing NKI’s U.S. sales, planning and implementing the changes needed to position the I-Portal product line to reach its fullest potential.ABOUT NKINeuro Kinetics, Inc. (NKI) is the leader in clinical eye tracking and non-invasive neuro-functional diagnostics and monitoring, offering technology that identifies abnormal eye responses connected to more than 200 diseases and medical conditions. With 24 issued patents and more than 150 installations, NKI’s FDA-cleared I-Portal® devices are sold to physical therapists, audiologists, ENTs, neurotologists, neuro-chiropractors, neuro-ophthalmologists, and neurologists around the globe. The company's cleared diagnostic platforms include the I-PAS® (I-Portal® Portable Assessment System), I-Portal® NOTC (Neuro-Otologic Test Center), I-Portal® VNG, (Video Nystagmography) and I-Portal® VOG (Video Oculography), along with related accessories, software, training, and support services.Concussions, known as mild traumatic brain injuries (mTBI), are an increasing public health concern, and the need for an objective diagnostic device that can measure concussion symptoms acutely and over time with speed, precision and reliability is in high demand. Recent third-party research indicates a battery of OVRT (oculomotor, vestibular, and reaction time) tests, in combination with NKI’s I-Portal devices, can measure and support a more accurate diagnosis of mTBI (concussion) both acutely and during convalescence. To learn more, please refer to the “resources” page on NKI’s website ( www.neuro-kinetics.com ) for research on I-Portal’s role in various concussion studies. Based on this and other research, NKI is actively working towards gaining clearance for its I-Portal® systems as an aid in the diagnosis of concussion.



