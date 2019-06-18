2019 Bend Brewfest Scheduled for August 15-17; Call for Volunteers

Annual Bend, Oregon beer festival announces participating breweries and final dates

BEND, OR, USA, June 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bend Brewfest , Central Oregon's annual celebration of all things craft beer, will once again be held at the Les Schwab Amphitheater in Bend, Oregon's Old Mill District . The three-day festival, which runs August 15-17, will feature more than 200 beers, ciders and wines from around the region and country.Seventy breweries of all sizes will participate in the event and share their brews with 2019 patrons. The Bend Brewfest has become known as the place that breweries showcase their limited release and specialty beers that can’t be found elsewhere. A list of breweries and tentative beer lineup can be explored here: https://bendbrewfest.com/brews.html “There are several very special beers being featured in our X-Tap tent this year that patrons will be ecstatic about,” said Marney Smith, director of the festival. “We love that our annual festival is the place to find the most unique beers from our region, and we look forward to another year of celebrating craft beer culture with our community.”The Bend Brewfest is currently seeking volunteers to pour beer during various three to four hour time slots throughout the three days of the event. Volunteers will receive Brewfest swag and tokens for the event in exchange for their time: https://bendbrewfest.com/volunteer.html WHEN: August 15-17, 2019HOURS: Please note, to accommodate the Avett Brothers concert on Tuesday, August 13, gates for the Bend Brewfest on Thursday have been pushed back to 4 p.m.- Thursday, 8/15, 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.- Friday and Saturday, 8/16-17, 12 noon to 11 p.m.WHERE: Les Schwab AmphitheaterADMISSION: Admission is free. For beer tasting, purchase a 2019 Brewfest tasting mug for $20, which includes five tasting tokens. Limited edition Deluxe mugs are available for $30 and include 10 tokens. Additional tokens are $5 each sold in packs of five.CONTACT: 541-312-0131Founded in 2002, the Bend Brewfest has raised $85,000 dollars for charity since its inception. Money raised in 2019 will serve the following four nonprofit organizations: Deschutes River Conservancy, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon; Neighbor Impact; and Bend Fire Department’s Community Assistance Program.Bend Brewfest features booths from well-known breweries all the way to small-batch nano-breweries. Local food vendors and a festive atmosphere round out the well-loved annual event. For more information and details, visit www.bendbrewfest.com About the Les Schwab AmphitheaterThe Les Schwab Amphitheater is Central Oregon premier music venue, providing a beautiful outdoor riverfront space for concerts, festivals, sporting events and more. Opened in the historic Old Mill District in 2002, the Amphitheater was named in honor of a remarkable Central Oregonian, Leslie Schwab. The venue accommodates approximately 8,000 patrons for some of the biggest names in entertainment, and the Bend Brewfest in August. www.bendconcerts.com About the Old Mill DistrictOne of the Pacific Northwest’s most distinctive and dynamic mixed-use developments, the Old Mill District is located on 270 acres that formerly housed one of the largest sawmill operations in the world. The rich history of the land is coupled with spectacular mountain views, scenic river vistas and an extensive trail system to enjoy the outdoors. More than 55 local, regional and national retailers and businesses call the Old Mill District home. The Old Mill District – Bend’s most unique shopping, dining, living, and entertainment experience. www.theoldmill.com ###



