The necessary dental and medical history and the most important checkups before dental implantation

CBCT unit with screen Implant navigation template Navigated implantation

Who are not the best candidates for dental implants and when is the dental implantation contraindicated

HEVIZ, ZALA, MAGYARORSZáG, June 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The S and Z Beautiful Teeth Ltd. is a dental implant center in Hungary. The clinic offers a wide range of complex dental restorative treatments. The clinic has a team of experienced professionals and modern equipment for the checkup of patients before implant surgery.We have asked Prof.Dr.Janos Szabo the spokesperson of the S and Z Beautiful Teeth Clinic about the proper pre-treatment procedures before implant placement.He said the initial consultation is an important step to collect information about what kind of aesthetic and functional result could make the patient happy. It has a crucial role because sometimes the patients expectations do not meet with their possibilities. After a thorough clinical and radiological checkup we can inform the patient about the best achievable functional and aesthetic result based on the intraoral, extraoral and gnathological examinations /such as jaw movements, contacts between the upper and the lower teeth or old restorations/. In case of a complex dental restoration it is inevitable to make a 3D CBCT scan for a careful planning. This scan visualizes the temporo-mandibular joints (the fix part of the skull and the lower jaw) and the upper and lower jaws and gives the possibility to make measurements and 3D plans. A mock-up based on the plan shows the final aesthetic result for the patient to help them to make decision. The pre-treatment checkups give the answer for the question whether there are any risks of the implantation or the treatment is contraindicated.The risk cases are tobacco addiction, head and neck radiotherapy , intravenously administered bisphosphonates, bad oral hygiene, bleeding issues, bruxism. If the risk-benefit ratio is acceptable to the dentist and the patient the implantation can be a good choice.There are a few intraoral and general diseases which mean such a high risk that the implantation can not be made: intraoral carcinoma, endocrine disorders, psychological diseases (eg. paranoia, panic syndrome). Similarly to the above mentioned medically compromising conditions the atypical facial pain means a contraindication, too because of the difficulty to assess complaints. The knowledge of the importance of the first consultation and checkup can not be enough emphasized. This information can help the patients in making decision.If you have any questions, the contact information:The clinic of S and Z Beautiful Teeth Ltd.8380 Hungary, Heviz, Egregyi Str.13.Email: prof44dent@gmail.comPhone: +36 83 340 141



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.