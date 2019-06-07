The two types of complex full arch dental restorations

The all-on-4 and the zygomatic implants restore the lost bone and teeth with artificial materials opposed to bone grafts, sinus lifts and bridgework

HEVIZ, ZALA, MAGYARORSZáG, June 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- There are two different ways of complete full arch implant restorations. One of them is bone graft surgery with sinus lift to create new bone formation for implants. The other is when minimal rest bone is used for implantation with non-vertically placed implants. In the first case the bone cells growing into the grafting material reconstruct the jaw bones and make it possible to complete the implant supported complex dental restoration. The rapid method does not require bone graft only the rest jawbones or the cheek bones are used to support the complex dental restoration.The shape of a human face is determined by the bone and the teeth of the facial skeleton. Although the soft tissues of the face are visible, even the best plastic surgeon can not make a perfect face in case of the lack of jaw bone and teeth. Remember the modern 3D restorations of ancient humans can be made based on only the facial skeleton.Maxillo-facial surgery is a complex procedure that requires precision and expertise to make an optimal base for the final aesthetic restoration. The procedure needs to be planned keeping the final aesthetic result in mind.The CBCT, the X-guide, the intraoral scanners, the static navigation templates are important tools for planning and realizing the optimal aesthetic result. That way the informed patient can make the decision with the knowledge of the final result.The rapid or the so-called one-day implant restoration removes jawbone instead of grafting to have optimal bone thickness for big implants. The implants will be set in a different direction comparing to the natural root position. The new type of navigated implantation needs the static or dynamic guides. The planning of the final aesthetic result is made using the CAD/CAM technology: intraoral scanners, CBCT, 3D planning software.The conventional four steps complex implant restoration needs two or three operations to restore the bone and after a 6-months healing period set the implants and to liberalize the implants and finally make the necessary glum plasty before the bridgework can be completed. This type of complex restoration needs several visits of the surgery and long lasting temporary restorations with limited life quality.In case of dental care in abroad the rapid way can be advised. The S and Z Beautiful Teeth Ltd. in Hungary offers all of the necessary human and technical base of both restoration methods. You can read more about the complex dental restorations on the website: www.implant-dentist-hungary.com



