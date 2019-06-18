Centilytics’ journey so far – from an idea to a cutting-edge CMP

Centilytics Intelligent Cloud Management Platform

This is the story of Centilytics which started their journey in 2017 and how they have found their way to be the next-gen CMP.

DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Valley-based company, Centilytics set forth as a cloud cost optimization tool in 2017 with bootstrapping themselves. Within two years, Centilytics emerged as a full-fledged Cloud Management Platform (CMP) which empowers enterprises to gain visibility, optimize, govern, secure and automate their cloud infrastructure. In the CMP landscape, Centilytics is one of the few SaaS platforms that provides comprehensive set of solutions for cloud management within a single pane of glass.

Centilytics as a company was incepted in January 2017 and the platform was made available in April 2017. They came in limelight as a finalist in 2016’s edition of highly acclaimed accelerator program rooted in Stanford University – StartX. The fundamental idea of simplifying the cloud complexities made Centilytics to be validated as a StartX company in winter 2018.

The rapid increase in the cloud adoption rate paved the way for Centilytics to innovate and develop a platform with core cloud management practices as foundation, to help customer manage their cloud in a more unified and profitable way. Centilytics offers the most demanded solutions, such as Automation, which has brought them into sprint mode to be one of the leading cloud management platforms.

The numbers look good for Centilytics as they are managing 10 million dollars for global customers. The trust by customers and the industry affirmation with recent US Business News’ award to Centilytics as “Cloud Management Platform of the Year 2018” followed by Business APAC acknowledging them as “Cloud Disruptors of 2018”.

“Our journey has been great and inspiring so far with ideology to make cloud management easy for users took us where we are. Taking control of the cloud operations and managing it at enterprise-level isn’t easy. The way our platform has evolved in the last two years upholds all abilities to meet every cloud management need.”

– Aditya Garg, CEO, Centilytics

Conclusion

Centilytics are making impact as one-stop solution for managing cloud efficiently. The platform has advanced capabilities for multi-cloud management and provide comprehensive analytics, enabling enterprises to take data driven decisions. Centilytics when started in 2017 was a new player but now in this competitive marketplace they are emerging out as a more reliable platform than others.

About the company:

Centilytics, a Silicon Valley-based company, started off very young as a summer experiment from the ground up, now is a Stanford-based StartX accelerated company with a global clientele base. The organization is headquartered in the US and has an R&D Center in India.

Centilytics is a fully-automated SaaS solution that sits on top of public clouds to help organizations with the management and control of their infrastructure. It is an intelligent cloud management platform that enables public cloud users to Gain 360-degree visibility, Identify loopholes and, Deploy one-click fixes on their cloud infrastructure.

Running into cloud management problems? Schedule a quick chat with our cloud expert to learn how you can use Centilytics to make your life on cloud a little bit easier. Book a demo or start a 3-month free trial now.



