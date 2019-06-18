Šírava Park Boulevard will create many new jobs and opportunity for local business owners

Boulevard 1

Šírava Park Boulevard is a public beach, marina and green area with a 600-meter long boulevard

BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA, June 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is a public beach, marina and green area with a 600-meter long boulevard with many different types of bars, restaurants and shops for day and night. It will feature many water activities like: Water park, fishing, party boat and yet skis. There are stages and spaces for cultural and social events.

Šírava Park Boulevard offers a unique beachfront location for bars, restaurants and shops for rent. Contact us for more details.

Sirava Park Boulevard



