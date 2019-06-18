Issued by CEE Real Estate Group

Šírava Park Boulevard will create many new jobs and opportunity for local business owners

Boulevard 1

Boulevard 1

Šírava Park Boulevard is a public beach, marina and green area with a 600-meter long boulevard

BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA, June 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is a public beach, marina and green area with a 600-meter long boulevard with many different types of bars, restaurants and shops for day and night. It will feature many water activities like: Water park, fishing, party boat and yet skis. There are stages and spaces for cultural and social events.

Šírava Park Boulevard offers a unique beachfront location for bars, restaurants and shops for rent. Contact us for more details.

Lucia Ciriaková
CEE Real Estate Group
+421 2/330 561 41
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Sirava Park Boulevard

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Lucia Ciriaková
CEE Real Estate Group
+421 2/330 561 41
Share This Story
Boulevard 2

Boulevard 2

Boulevard 3

Boulevard 3

Company Details
CEE Real Estate Group
Gorkeho 5
Bratislava
81101
Slovakia
+421 233056141
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

CEE Real Estate Group is the leading provider of income generating real estate in the CEE Region: Prague, Vienna, Bratislava & Budapest. Our active real estate investments, development and management, long-term horizon, and high quality portfolio have delivered consistently strong performance for our clients. Real Estate investment in Central Europe with title deed ownership, let CEE Real Estate Group find it, buy it and manage it for you

CEE Real Estate Group company & product video presentation

More From This Author
Šírava Park Boulevard will create many new jobs and opportunity for local business owners
CEE Real Estate Group - Šírava Park Project and Thermal Šírava SPA Resort became strategical partners
CEE Real Estate Group získali povolenie na zmenu územného plánu z Obecného zastupiteľstva pre projekt Šírava Park
View All Stories From This Author