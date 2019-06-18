Reliabilityweb.com Terrence O’Hanlon to Give Keynote Address at Windrock Users’ Group Conference in New Orleans, LA

Windrock User's Group Conference, June 24-27, 2019

FORT MYERS, FL, US, June 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reliabilityweb.com has announced that founder, Terrence O’Hanlon, will give the opening Keynote Address at the Windrock Users’ Group Conference , June 25 2019, in New Orleans, Louisiana.Terrence O’Hanlon’s Wake-Up! Keynote presentation, “Increased Reliability Through Leadership,” considers how, for the past thirty years, asset-intensive organizations have tried to maintain their way to reliability, then to predict and detect their way to reliability, and are now planning to prescribe their way to reliability with the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).Few of these programs have been successful, however, and many will fail to generate any sustainable business success. In response, Terrence O’Hanlon asks organizations to consider the following questions:• Does reliability leadership play a role in the outcome of the organization?• How is reliability leadership practiced across the functional areas of the organization?• Who would you have to talk to and what kind of conversations would you need to have to get your plan for advancing reliability and asset management implemented?In the course of his presentation, Terrence O’Hanlon also demonstrates that reliability equals failure- free operation, and that improved reliability translates into improved revenue, safety, retention, employee engagement and diversity.The Windrock Users’ Group Conference provides Windrock-specific information and educational presentations that will help users become more effective and productive. Conference activities include technical presentations, case studies, activities, roundtable discussions and opportunities to share experiences in a networking setting. The conference program is intended to appeal to all Windrock users, from beginners to veteran analysts looking for the latest tips and tricks.The Windrock Users’ Group Conference will be held June 24-27, 2019, at the Renaissance New Orleans Arts Warehouse District Hotel, New Orleans, Louisiana. More information and registration is available here About Reliabilityweb.comSince 1999, Reliabilityweb.com discovers and delivers information on approaches that make the people we serve safer and more successful based on three lines of business:Publishing: Digital and print including Uptime magazine, Reliabilityweb.com Publishing with over 150 book titles, Reliabilityweb.com website in English and Spanish, and Reliability RadioConferences: The RELIABILITY Conference™, Maintenance 4.0 Digitalization Forum, The International Maintenance Conference, and MaximoWorld.Training and Certification: Certified Reliability Leader workshops and certification based on Uptime Elements – A Reliability Framework and Asset Management System; also Certified Maintenance Manager™ workshops and certification, developed by the Association of Asset Management Professionals (AMP).For more information, please visit www.reliabilityweb.com Reliabilityweb.com, Uptime, The RELIABILITY Conference™, Certified Reliability Leader, Reliability Framework and Asset Management System™, Reliability Radioand Certified Maintenance Manager™ are the trademarks or registered trademarks of Reliabilityweb.com in the U.S.A. and in several other countries.



