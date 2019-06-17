American Fidelity Recognized as One of the Top 100 Best Places to Work in IT

Kim Fisher, American Fidelity CIO American Fidelity IT Colleagues at Home Office

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Fidelity Assurance Company made IDG’s Computerworld 100 Best Places to Work in IT . Landing at No. 29 among mid-sized companies, this is AF’s 16th appearance on the list.“I am proud to say that American Fidelity has the most talented IT Colleagues. We collaborate with the business and across our technology disciplines to deliver innovative solutions to support our corporate strategic goals,” said Kim Fisher, chief information officer. “The technical skills, character and dedication of these incredibly talented individuals is the reason American Fidelity is honored to be one of the best places to work in IT.”Approximately 230 people work in the IT division at American Fidelity. The Company is currently hiring for multiple IT positions in Oklahoma City . IT Colleagues at American Fidelity work closely with Colleagues in business units to create solutions for Customers and policyholders, with the goal of making things easier for them.“The culture is incredible. The environment is great, the building is beautiful plus we have a parking garage,” said Kayti Lopez, IT operations manager. “I love that we include LEAN methodologies and automation to improve the work we do. We receive support from leadership and executives; our voices are heard. Best of all we are treated very well with respect, appreciation and the work is FUN!”The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by IDG's Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, Computerworld conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.“The market for IT talent remains very tight, and employers continue to focus on finding and holding on to the best people," said Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis. "Our 2019 survey shows again that the Best Places to Work in IT are dynamic organizations that provide top pay and a broad array of programs and benefits designed to make them attractive places to work. Many show that they have a commitment to training, to diversity and to improved communication and teamwork.”###About American FidelityAmerican Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1 million Customers across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, auto retail and healthcare industries. More information can be found at americanfidelity.com.American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year.American Fidelity has been recognized as one of the “100 Best Companies to Work for in America” by global research and consulting firm Great Place to Workand Fortune Magazine 13 times.The Company was also selected for several other lists by Fortune, including: Best Workplaces for Millennials, Best Workplaces in Finance and Insurance, Best Companies for Giving Back, Best Workplaces for Women, Best Workplaces for Diversity and the Human Capital 30: Companies that Put Employees Front and Center.ESB-7552-0619



