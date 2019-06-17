Infotools names new Regional Engagement Director for North America

Keri Vermaak, Infotools

Keri Vermaak rejoins Infotools team to serve in pivotal client relationship role

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, June 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infotools , a global leader in market research analysis solutions, announces that Keri Vermaak has been named as Regional Engagement Director, based in Atlanta, Georgia. Vermaak, who previously worked with the company for more than a decade, has recently rejoined the Infotools team. She will be leading international market research initiatives for the company’s key clients.“Keri's depth of experience creating excellent client experiences makes her a perfect fit for this role,” said Horst Feldhaeuser, Group Services Director for Infotools. “She has a proven track record with Infotools and other industry firms, where she has showcased her skills in navigating a global landscape and ensuring customer success. Having her in this role for our vital client relationships will be a great benefit to everyone on the team.”Prior to this role, Vermaak served as Senior Manager of Account Services for Infotools until 2018. In this position, she worked with Coca-Cola on brand tracking and shopper insights, Georgia Pacific on various consumer studies and Carter’s on brand tracking. She also provided onsite analytics support and training to a variety of US-based brand and agency clients. Most recently, Vermaak worked as Customer Success Manager for marketing intelligence firm, Numerator (InfoScout).About InfotoolsInfotools is an award-winning software and services provider, with particular expertise in processing, analyzing, visualizing and sharing market research data. The company offers a powerful cloud-based software platform, Infotools Harmoni, which is purpose-built for market research data, together with the services of data experts who can drive research design and management, data design and organization, and insights discovery, analysis, visualization and reporting. Established in 1990, and with a presence in the US, Europe, South Africa and New Zealand, Infotools works with some of the world’s best-known brands, including Coca-Cola, Orange, Samsung and Mondelēz, as well as boutique and large research agencies such as MDI, Nielsen and Ipsos. For more information, visit www.infotools.com or follow on Twitter @infotools.###



