Lenovo ASP for Desktops, Laptops, Tablets-Nor-Tech-Geared Up for 2019-2020 School Year

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., U.S., June 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech, an official Lenovo ASP (Authorized Service Provider) is fully prepared for the 2019-2020 school year with a full staff of Lenovo-certified sales reps and service engineers. The ASP certification means the company is officially qualified to both sell and service Lenovo ThinkPad, ThinkCentre and ThinkStation products.

Nor-Tech has been providing education-related technology, including the full line of Lenovo products, for more than 15 years to organizations across the U.S.; with a focus on Minnesota, the Dakotas, Iowa and Wisconsin.

The ASP status is a significant efficiency benefit for current and future clients, who can now service their technology with the provider and, for regional organizations, take advantage of onsite service.

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “Our sales team works very closely with Lenovo in order to familiarize themselves with what’s new and learn what makes the most sense for each client. We also have expertise with Lenovo’s unique financing options. All of this allows us to offer the best technology at the best price. A significant value-add is that our clients don’t need to hunt around for a Lenovo ASP when they need one. They can handle everything with a single call to Nor-Tech. This tight coordination between sales and service is one of the many reasons organizations choose to go with us for Lenovo products.”

Lenovo is the world’s top provider of educational technology. The company understands the challenges school districts face in transforming education with new models of teaching, learning, and collaborating, all while managing cost, efficiency, and security. Lenovo’s education products and services empower K-12 teachers and administrators to lead digital districts with turn-key education-built solutions that have a secure infrastructure and are rugged and reliable. Together with Nor-Tech, Lenovo helps school districts leverage digital innovation to maximize learning opportunities.

Nor-Tech is on CRN’s list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro and is also a member of MIT Technology Review’s Global Advisory Panel. The company is a high performance computer builder for 2015 and 2017 Nobel Physics Award-winning/nominated projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech’s high performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. Nor-Tech holds the following contracts: GSA, University of Wisconsin System, NASA SEWP V. To contact Nor-Tech call 952-808-1000/toll free: 877-808-1010 or visit https://www.nor-tech.com. Full release at: https://www.nor-tech.com/category/news/. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.



