TraceGains Puts Spotlight on Employee Innovation

Contest winners with CEO (left to right: Jason Mueller, Brad Abeyta, David Guillen, Gary Nowacki)

TraceGains, the leader in cloud-based compliance, quality, and NPD software for the CPG industry, announced the winners of its annual Innovation Contest.

According to multiple studies and research, employees are the best source of innovation. We hire smart people and we built a program that shows our employees how much we value their ideas.” — TraceGains CEO, Gary Nowacki

WESTMINSTER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraceGains, the leader in cloud-based compliance, quality, and new product development software for the consumer-packaged goods industry, announced the winners of its annual Innovation Contest during a company-wide meeting June 12.

In its third year, the competition asked employees to submit ideas to expand TraceGains Network, improve profit margins, and increase market pull. This year, the company received more than 40 submissions from employees with ideas on new business opportunities for the company.

The Winners

Platinum Winner, Trip for Two to Hawaii - David Guillen

The winning submission proposed the adoption of a Customer Learning System to better educate and inform current and potential TraceGains customers.

Gold Winner, Three Nights at a Resort for Two - Brad Abeyta

The recommendation to more prominently highlight and promote the search button in TraceGains’ sourcing directory landed in second place.

Silver Winner, Dinner for Four at Flagstaff House - Jason Mueller

After the management team deadlocked, employees weighed in on the silver winner. The winning idea suggested added functionality to the TraceGains Quality Management solution.

“According to multiple studies and research, employees are the best source of innovation,” TraceGains CEO Gary Nowacki said. “At TraceGains, we hire smart people and we built a program that shows our employees how much we value their ideas.”

Each June, TraceGains employees descend on the company’s corporate headquarters for one day of focused review and planning and a second day of fun. Before the announcement of the Innovation Award winners, Nowacki outlined the company’s commitment to innovation by way of an art history lesson that featured Leonardo da Vinci, among others.

But it wasn’t all about meetings and award announcements. After Wednesday’s work session, the TraceGains team hit the tracks at Unser Karting outside of Denver for the annual TG Day of Fun, where the theme was Mario Kart and employees competed for the fastest time around the track.

“We take our culture seriously,” Vice President of Marketing Annie Wissner said. “So much so that we prioritize having fun together. As Albert Einstein said, ‘play is the highest form of research.’”

About TraceGains

TraceGains delivers cloud-based supplier compliance, quality management, and new product development solutions for the CPG industry. At the heart of TraceGains is an advanced network platform that digitizes documentation, automates workflows, and streamlines processes. With instant information sharing and visibility throughout the supply chain, companies can grow the business without adding resources.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.