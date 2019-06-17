Most Powerful Email Security Solution Now Offered by ITsavvy

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ITsavvy just announced a partnership with Mimecast for powerful email security, archiving and retrieval.

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., June 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy just announced a partnership with Mimecast for powerful email security, archiving and retrieval. In addition to robust security features, the platform will retrieve an archived email in less than seven seconds.

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault said, “There are many email archiving and protection platforms available to ITsavvy. However, the solution from Mimecast is more comprehensive than others and can perform tasks that even leading platforms such as Microsoft Office 365 cannot. We are pleased to add Mimecast to the industry-leading portfolio of security solutions we offer our clients.”

Mimecast is a cloud-based cybersecurity solution that prevents email-borne ransomware and protects systems from the associated downtime or data loss. With Mimecast, ITsavvy’s clients can:

• Increase protection and security program coverage

• Significantly reduce the risk of cyber threats

• Minimize the impact of cyber attacks on employee and business productivity

• Maximize confidence and trust with clients, partners and employees

The expanded cloud suite enables the implementation of a comprehensive cyber resilience strategy. From email and web security, awareness training, data protection, uptime assurance and more; Mimecast buffers organizations from cyber attacks, human error and technical failure.

The platform also protects against social‐engineering attacks that attempt to impersonate executives, staff, partners and well-known internet brands in order to fraudulently extract money or data from unsuspecting users.

ITsavvy Executive Vice President, Advanced Solutions Group Joseph Llano said, “Email security is a critical requirement for organizations. As a Mimecast Managed Solutions Provider, ITsavvy can deliver the best technology and business benefits to clients requiring simplicity, speed and security against potential threats in order to support their cloud adoption strategy.”

In addition, ITsavvy offers savvyGuard, a 24x7x365 help desk and NOC solution that provides proactive monitoring and management of client networks—increasing efficiency and productivity of the client’s workforce. Clients receive one bill for all multi-cloud consumption and there is no long-term commitment.

Director of sales at Mimecast, Carrie Roberts said, “We are very enthusiastic about working with ITsavvy. They are one of the most respected; most recognized names in the technology industry. We share many values including a commitment to outstanding client service and a passion for delivering solutions that make a measurable difference in each client’s organization.”

The new Mimecast partnership is a significant addition of email archiving and cybersecurity solutions to ITsavvy’s extensive portfolio of security solutions.

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an

e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago's Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Indianapolis; Warren, N.J.; Davenport, Iowa; Hayward, Calif.; and Beavercreek, Ohio.



