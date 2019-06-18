National Reparations Activists and Lawyers to Apply Pressure on Congressional Hearing

Reparations by Any Means

Hearing on H.R. 40, Legislation to Study Slave Reparations

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juneteenth (June 19th) commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Black people in America. The struggle for Reparations advocates for the uncompensated debt associated with the transatlantic slave trade and the 400-year Black Holocaust. On Wednesday, June 19th an historic Congressional Hearing on Reparations will be held.

https://www.npr.org/2019/06/16/733248929/house-panel-to-consider-slavery-reparations-proposals

On Wednesday, June 19th a national press conference scheduled for 9am by an umbrella coalition formed by Black Empowerment (black-empowerment.com) consisting of national lawyers, and human rights activists from across the country, including leaders from Black Lawyers For Justice (BlackRightsMatter), Afro-Descendant Institute of Human Rights (https://adihr.us) the New Black Panther Party, recovery act activists and others will be in full attendance during the hearing on H.R. 40, legislation to study slavery and to propose actual remedies in the form of Reparations for the descendants of slavery here in America.

https://ibw21.org/events/061919-national-forum-hr-40-and-the-promise-of-reparations-for-african-americans/

Representatives from N’COBRA (National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America) have been invited and expected to attend. (https://www.ncobraonline.org)

“For over 400 years Black people in America (Afro-Descendants) have suffered under the worst Holocaust and enslavement known to mankind.” – Malik Z. Shabazz, Black Empowerment Delegation Leader

CONGRESSIONAL REPARATIONS HEARING SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

8am GATHER AT RAYBURN HOUSE CONGRESSIONAL OFFICE BUILDING

BLACK HOLOCAUST PUBLIC SLAVERY EVIDENCE EXHIBIT

9am NEWS CONFERENCE

10am ATTEND REPARATIONS HEARING IN MASS

Presenters at the Reparations news conference include Dr. Mustafa Al-Ansari, Esq. facilitator for Afro-Descendant Institute for Human Rights; Malik Z. Shabazz Esq. National President of Black Lawyers for Justice; Minister Hashim Nzinga, National Chairman of the New Black Panther Party; John Cheeks, Recovery Act; Nation of Islam representatives. Also expected are national representatives of N’COBRA (National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America). Their mere presence, voice and uncompromising position of these hard-line organizations is expected to apply pressure to the Congressional Members of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Committee.

“There is a growing militancy and growing Black Nationalism in America due to Donald Trump and his presidency. This new militant generation is represented by the New Black Panther Party and we will be in force on Capitol Hill to ensure things go the right way.” – Hashim Nzinga – National Chairman – New Black Panther Party

“We have to become a collective so that we can determine the harms and be able to implement the Collective Reparations measures and funds. We have to have land and territory and independence.” - Dr. Mustafa Ansari - Afro-Descendant Institute of Human Rights

NATIONAL REPARATIONS DAY

On Monday, July 1, 2019 a coalition of Reparations groups, coordinated by Black Empowerment (Black-Empowerment.com) will hold a National press conference entitled, “Reparations and the 2020 Election.” This dynamic news conference will be held at the National Press Club in Washington, DC from 1pm-3pm.

Reparations actions and activities are scheduled for 20 cities. A national Mission Statement designed to solidify and advise the course of the Reparations Movement will emerge on this day. Organizers are planning boycotts and demonstrations and shut downs of non-Black businesses, Unity meetings and educational seminars nationwide on this National Reparations Day of July 1, 2019.



