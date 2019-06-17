Secretary Azar Statement on HHS Leadership Expansion

As part of a broader expansion and realignment of departmental leadership, the Department of Health and Human Services announced on Monday that Secretary Azar will be promoting Judy Stecker to serve as Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations and Strategy upon her return from maternity leave, and will soon name a Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy, both serving under recently promoted Chief of Staff Brian Harrison.

Ms. Stecker will lead efforts to advance HHS’s work externally, simultaneously continuing her service as Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, while the Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy will lead the Department’s policy planning and coordination. The majority of HHS’s Operating and Staff Divisions will now have a Senior Adviser as a first point of contact in the Immediate Office of the Secretary, providing a new level of coordination and unity to the Department’s leadership structure.

Secretary Alex Azar released the following statement regarding the announcement:

“It is vital for every organization, especially one as expansive and important as HHS, to constantly assess how its management structure supports accomplishing its goals. Creating these new roles reflects the lessons learned over the past year and a half at HHS, and continues my efforts to help set a bold strategic vision for the Department and empower our leaders to deliver on it. Judy was one of my first hires at HHS, and has played a vital role in advancing the Department’s many priorities. This organizational update will create a unified planning and reporting structure across the Department’s leadership, providing new opportunities for coordinated goal-setting and execution as part of our strategic vision.”

Mr. Harrison issued the following statement:

“This strategic reorganization and expansion of HHS’s leadership structure is the product of my experience working alongside Secretary Azar, and will help HHS’s leaders continue delivering the impressive results we have seen over the past year and a half. Judy has been an indispensable partner throughout our time at HHS, and I look forward to working closely with her and other HHS leaders to advance the Secretary’s priorities. I am honored by the opportunity Secretary Azar has given me to help set organizational direction, and this update of HHS’s leadership structure reflects his eagerness to engage the Department’s best expertise in the most effective ways possible.”