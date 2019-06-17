ENJOY AN OLD-WORLD EUROPEAN CHRISTMAS WITH EUROPEANBARGING CRUISES

Christmas Window in Linz Enjoy a Dresden Christmas Market from an Elbe River Cruise Frankfurt Christmas Market Stall

European Christmas market cruises are a great way to enjoy festive Christmas in Europe by being able to quickly visit many of Europe’s famed Christmas markets.

SPRING, TX, USA, June 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- These Christmas markets are one of the best reasons to spend the holidays in Europe. The street markets are held during the four weeks of Advent, starting in late November and usually closing just before the end of December. They are a venerable holiday tradition that draws tourists from all over the world.Christmas markets were first held in Germany, but these days, you can find them not only in Europe but also in many countries all over the world.It should not be surprising that the best Christmas markets are held in Germany. There are markets in cities all over the country, but the most popular ones are in Cologne. The largest market is situated in front of the historic Cologne Cathedral, which is the country’s most visited tourist attraction.The market boasts not only of delicious food and drinks such as mulled wine and cinnamon biscuits, but also entertainment. There are stages situated throughout the market, with performances ranging from gospel to swing music. And of course, you can shop for crafts that you can take home as gifts or souvenirs.Austria is another great destination for people wanting to visit Christmas markets. One of the best known is the Christkindlmarkt, which is found in Rathausplatz, Vienna. The market attracts tourists from all over the world and boasts of more than 150 stalls, where you can shop for gifts and enjoy holiday food and drinks. There are even rides and a skating rink.While the Christmas markets of France are not as well known or popular as those in Austria or Germany, they are still worth visiting. The oldest one is in Strasbourg, where the first market dates back to 1577. It practically oozes with old world charm as visitors can walk the cobbled streets and look at half-timbered houses done up in their best Christmas finery.The market not only boasts of stalls serving traditional holiday fare such as its spicy hot orange juice and bredle Christmas cookies, but also Strasbourg’s famed Great Christmas Tree, which rises a hundred feet into the air. There are also themed events, as well as a giant ice rink for guests to enjoy.Taking one of our Christmas cruises down the Rhine River lets you visit the markets of Cologne, as well as those of Koblenz, Rudesheim and Frankfurt. You can then proceed to French Christmas markets located in Strasbourg, Colmar and Mulhouse. If you avail of our Danube River cruise, you can visit markets in Passau, Vienna and Salzburg.Our European Christmas market cruises offer a variety of itineraries, ranging from seven-day cruises down the Danube and Rhine to a shorter one down the Danube with options for land extensions. You can also avail of Christmas Time Land Tours, which are escorted tours of German Christmas markets. Visit europeanbarging .com to learn more about the Christmas market river cruises that are available.Europeanbarging is offering $250 - $500 per person discount on 2019 AmaWaterways Christmas Market Cruises and if you like to plan ahead, there are discounts from $500 to $750 off per person on 2020 departures. Ask about their payment plan.For more information contact them at 888-869-7907 or jan@europeanbarging.com

