Leaf Blower Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024 | Arizton

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing shift of consumers toward eco-friendly and sustainable products is driving the global leaf blower market growth. Rapid technological innovations, coupled with stringent regulations in few regions, are expected to increase revenue opportunities for manufacturers in the market. Further, the leaf blower market is witnessing high competition among vendors. They are shifting manufacturing facilities to low-cost countries such as China and Taiwan to enhance profitability and capitalize on growing business opportunities in these countries. The stringent government policies in Europe and the US are continually emphasizing on adopting blowers that emit low emissions and produce less noise. Hence, leading industry players are focusing on advanced technological features in their products. For instance, Husqvarna offers a cordless leaf blower, which is simple to operate and easy to maneuver.

In addition, the introduction of yard vacuums, low decibel models, and the electric blower is gaining prominence among professional workers. Manufacturers are emphasizing on the launch of products, which comply with standard regulatory norms.

Further, vendors are focusing on offering products that are lighter, stronger, and durable. The inclusion of features such as powerful engines, user-centric design, and better productivity is expected to enhance performance and results.

Consumers are engaged in redesigning and modifying their lawns, thereby propelling the demand for garden care products such as garden tillers, lawn mowers, and leaf blower. The electric-powered equipment is expected to gain significant share in the commercial and residential markets owing to the increased availability and enhanced performance offered by these products. In addition, the shift toward sustainable solutions among professionals and semi-professional consumers is also expected to bolster the demand in the electric leaf blower market. The global leaf blower market is expected to reach around $1.8 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of about 4% during 2018–2024. The report also provides market size in terms of shipment.

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by products, fuel types, end-users, and geography.



Manufacturers are focusing on developing equipment which offer less emissions but high fuel efficiency

Handheld blowers are widely used for residential purposes and continue to dominate the global leaf blower market due to high-power capacity, lightweight, and competitive pricing. With the increasing technological advancements and innovations, electric hand-held blowers are expected to witness a significant rise in demand.

A backpack leaf blower is specially designed for professional landscapers with large yards or lawns. It is larger and more powerful than handheld blower. A wheeled leaf blower or walk-behind type is designed to clear extra-large or medium-sized yards. It is more comfortable to use and generate less arm fatigue than other models.

Battery-powered products are a perfect choice for small-scale work projects

The gs powered leaf blower market is likely to witness an increase in demand as these models are able to perform heavy-duty tasks at reduced energy prices. The use of four-stroke engines that are usually lighter in weight and more powerful will increase the demand for gas-powered models. Makita offers a model, which comprises a four-stroke engine, with a two-stage air filter and maximum airspeed. The model consists of cruise control and high-muffler, which is expected to reduce work fatigue.

The electric-powered blowers segment is the fastest growing market. Due to the low noise level of the model, the demand is expected to remain high during the forecast period. Battery-powered blowers are a perfect choice for small-scale work projects. Professionals prefer medium-sized battery-powered blowers as they are lightweight and compact, thereby increasing work performance and efficiency. In addition, features such as low maintenance, and price affordability are expected to increase the usage of these equipment among professionals.

The rise in garden and backyard maintenance services is expected to increase the use of leaf blower in the residential segment.

The leaf blower market by application is segmented into residential and commercial. The commercial sector is gaining traction among users and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period. Gas-powered products are the preferred choice among commercial users to perform heavy duty tasks. Further, backpack blowers are significant and capable to handle large assignments in the commercial sector.

The growing demand for maintaining pristine conditions of backyards or lawn areas is expected to fuel the growth of the leaf blowers in the residential segment. They produce low noise, which is expected to increase the preference among residential customers. Electric versions are considered as the most viable option; hence, vendors are significantly focusing on introducing tools with improved productivity and increased longevity.

North America dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period

The leaf blower market by geography is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Latin America, and MEA. North America dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period. The rise in professional users and the increasing adoption of garden-scaping tools and devices with enhanced features are propelling the leaf blower market in North America. The growth opportunities in North America can mainly be attributed to the development of product lines such as high-power efficiency, battery run-time, and ergonomics designs. Further, the implementation of the latest technology is expected to boost the demand for gardening equipment.

Due to the improving economic conditions, coupled with several technological innovations in the product line-up, the European leaf blower market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. Gas-powered blowers are expected to witness high demand in the region. The APAC market is anticipated to witness significant growth due to the preferences of professional consumers for energy-saving and sustainable equipment for maintaining well-manicured lawns and garden areas.

Key Countries Profiled:

US

Canada

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Nordic

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Brazil

Mexico

Key Vendor Analysis

The global leaf blower market has been highly concentrated with leading players accounting for the majority of the market share. The industry competition among players is further expected to increase as companies are emphasizing on the development of the latest and advanced cost-effective technologies and products. They are also focused on the adoption of energy-efficient products owing to the increasing shifting toward an eco-friendly and greener environment.

Leading Vendors

Husqvarna Group

MTD Products

Robert Bosch

STIGA

STIHL

Yamabiko Corp.

Other prominent vendors are AL-KO Group, Bluebird Turf, Briggs & Stratton, Deere & Co., Ego Power, Einhell, Emak, Globe Tools Group, Hitachi, Honda Power Equipment, Lowe’s, Makita Corp., Metalcraft of Mayville, New PECO, Pellenc, Positec Tool Corp., Remington, Schiller Grounds Care, Snow Joe, Stanley Black & Decker, Techtronic Industries (TTI), The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, The Toro Company, Walker Manufacturing, and YardForce.

