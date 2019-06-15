Wildwood RV Village - Construction Has Begun! American Adventures RV WILDWOOD RV VILLAGE

Campground Expansion - RV Storage - RV Rentals- RV Sales and Service! Located in the heart of Central Florida!

WILDWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wildwood RV Village Campground, Wildwood FL.; located off I75 Exit 329 / State Rd 44. expansion of 400 plus sites have begun and when completed will boast over 600 Sites!It's truly a one of a kind location in the heart of Florida! Not only are owners Mandy Alonso and Mike Wood building up the ‘Old Wild West’ theme of the Wildwood area, but the Wildwood RV Village Campground will provide an onsite concierge service to all of the campground guests. Which includes, Onsite RV mobile service,a free safety inspection, and discounts on parts and accessories. Plus for those whom would like to stay in the area and not pay the price of a hotel, can stay in one of our onsite RV Rentals. The prices are very reasonable, rentals range in size from 20ft - 40ft. Owner Mike Wood states “This way any family can camp and enjoy the adventure lifestyle, accommodations include onsite pool, wifi, cable, recreation center, plus you have so many great central florida attractions to visit right down the road from us. “Owners Mandy Alonso and Mike Wood are also buying another 20 acres across from the Wildwood RV Village Campground and plan to build a 800 bay storage facility to accomodate RV’s , Cargo Trailers and Boats. Not only will this accommodate the lack of RV Storage in the area, but will also include a free service inspection to ensure your RV is going strong for when your ready to start your RV Travels again. Plus each will receive a discount off their stay at the Wildwood RV Village Campground.The American Adventures RV Dealership located at the Wildwood RV Village Campground is in full swing and operational from a show perceptive. The Sales facility should be complete before the end of 2019. Owner Mandy Alonso states “ Whether it's selling you an RV or providing onsite service for your RV, the American Adventures RV Team are here to serve you!”Owners Mandy Alonso and Mike Wood , strive to provide the service that their customers and employees deserve.Please Contact Jennifer Germain for more informationEmail; Jennifer@aarvnow.comPhone; 352-446-2001 / www.aarvnow.com 882 East State RdWildwood, Fl 34785



