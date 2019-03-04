MIKE WOOD AND PARTNER MANDY ALONSO

AMERICAN ADVENTURES RV STATE OF THE ART RV DEALERSHIP COMING SOON TO WILDWOOD FLORIDA AND CAMPGROUND PARTNERSHIP!

BUSHNELL, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Armando (Mandy) Alonso owner of American Cruising RV (DBA: American Adventures RV) has partnered with Mike Wood, owner of Wildwood RV Village, Travelers Campground, Breezy Oaks, and Lake Pan RV Village, to bring a whole new luxury service to the RV owners in Central Florida. Mandy Alonso has over 40+ years in the RV Industry, has owned numerous campgrounds such as the Wild Frontier Campground in Ocala FL (recently sold after 20 years of ownership). Mandy has built up many highly successful RV Dealerships such as County Line RV, Turning Wheel RV, America Choice RV and his newest American Adventures RV, located in Bushnell Fl.Mandy states “Our purpose is to provide an onsite concierge service to all of our campground guest. Which includes RV service, parts, sales, financing, extended warranties, and a free safety inspection. Members will receive a complimentary one week stay at any of the four campgrounds when they purchase an RV from AARV. We also have plenty of space to host and welcome rally groups of all sizes”.The company is very excited to announce that Mandy Alonso will be building a state-of-the-art Full RV sales, service, parts & rental dealership, which is set to complete by Fall 2019. The facility will be located at the Wildwood RV Village (882 East SR 44, Wildwood, FL 34785 - off of State Road 44 / I 75). Mike Wood and Mandy Alonso are also expanding the Wildwood RV Village Campground! Originally built in the early 1970’s as a KOA, Wildwood RV Village was purchased in October 2017 by local, experienced campground owner-developers because of its premium location near The Villages and the intersection of four major US and State Highways.Mike states “ I started out with just 108 spaces, phase one began as an expansion and major renovation project and was completed December 2018 with 27 spaces added, bringing the total to 135. Building upon the ‘Old Wild West’ theme of the Wildwood area, no detail was spared as the transformation of the office, recreation halls & facilities. It’s truly a one of a kind location. Phase two is set to break ground in Spring 2019 as a 200 plus site expansion on the north side, adding larger and more modern spaces, additional outdoor recreational areas and amenities and a second convenient access in an out of the park. Phase three will begin in Spring 2020, adding up to another 100 sites to the east of the original park. Building on the successes of the previous multiphase developments, additional land to the north and/or east will be acquired, making Wildwood RV Village one of the newest, most modern and convenient RV Resort locations in Central Florida, boasting over 600 sites in one of the fastest growing and sought out areas in the country “.If you’d like to take advantage of these luxury services, please contact Jennifer Germain for more information.Contact: Jennifer GermainEmail: Jennifer@aarvnow.comPhone: 352-446-2001 www.aarvnow.com



