S.C. Harrell Consulting Services Partners with Business RadioX to drive Digital Marketing for Facility AXS Members

TUCSON, AZ, USA, June 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- S.C. Harrell Consulting Services, LLC., is excited to announce a new partnership with Business RadioX, a digital broadcasting platform. Business RadioX offers a proven business model for building relationships, growing business, and serving its community.“The evolution of Digital Marketing and technology demands businesses to remain vigilant, informed, and flexible. In order to meet the growing needs of our members we wanted to take action and integrate new tools to help them be successful”; said Sam Harrell, Founder and Chief Consultant of S.C. Harrell Consulting ServicesHarrell also believes; the integration of these tools at FacilityAXS’ will equip its listed members with more advanced capabilities as they promote their respective products and services locally, nationally and globally. With these tools, virtually every aspect of digital marketing will be covered effectively.By leveraging on each other’s strengths and capabilities, together, S.C. Harrell Consulting Services and BusinessRadioX look forward too many successful initiatives together as they begin to deliver world-class quality solutions and services to help business owners become more efficient, competitive and profitable. To learn more about the features and benefits of Business RadioX please visit www.samuelharrell.com or facilityax.netAbout FacilityAXSThe FacilityAXS Online Business Directory is a place where consumers go to gain easy access (AXS) to products and services offered by our listed company directory; businesses listed offer direct access to the latest digital marketing tools that will enable them to compete more effectively with larger companies, without breaking the bank.For information contact Samuel C. Harrell ( www.SamuelHarrell.com ) (SamH@SamuelHarrell.com) (800) 761-8017, or write to S.C.Harrell Consulting Services, P. O. Box 18500, Tucson, AZ 85731.



