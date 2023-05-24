Growth Leaders Network and Phoenix Business RadioX Announce Revolutionary New Leadership Journey Coming to Arizona
Connected Leaders for a More Livable World Cohort-based Leadership ProgramPHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth Leaders Network and Phoenix Business RadioX today announced a new revolutionary cohort-based leadership program coming to Phoenix this spring. The Connected Leaders for a More Livable World program starts with a 1.5-day intensive day of programming, followed by a year-long mentorship and cohort program with some of Arizona’s top business minds. The focus of the journey is evolutionary leadership, an approach that helps individuals become more conscious and effective leaders through connecting more deeply to themselves, others and our collective impact on society and our environment.
The Connected Leaders for a More Livable World cohort, led by Growth Leaders Network Founder and CEO Hylke Faber and Phoenix Business RadioX President and Owner Karen Nowicki, will partner with visionary leaders committed to inner evolution with outer impact. Faber and Nowicki will provide an ecosystem of resources, connection and education that support individuals, teams and organizations as participants evolve in their consciousness, competence and capacity for service to their communities and the world at large. This cohort aims to inspire cultural evolution across sectors, generating positive transformation at scale.
"We are excited about this partnership with Phoenix Business RadioX”, said Faber. "In today's rapidly changing world, leaders need a boost in evolving their consciousness so they can effectively create a future that works for everyone."
“Teaming up with Hylke Faber and Growth Leaders Network is a dream come true,” said Nowicki, who founded Phoenix Business RadioX with this caliber of deep impact leadership in mind. “Growth Leaders Network is a leader in helping catalyze significant business transformational impact and profound shifts in people, team and organizations at the root-cause level.”
Applications are now being accepted for the inaugural group, which begins in September 2023. For more information or to apply, please visit https://www.growthleadersnetwork.com/az-connectedness
