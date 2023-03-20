BUSINESS RADIOX® OPENS NEWEST STUDIO IN JACKSON COUNTY
Online Radio Network to “Amplify the Voice of Business” in Northeast GeorgiaJEFFERSON, GA, USA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the largest producers of podcast programming in the nation is currently up and running in Jackson County.
Business RadioX®, which operates dozens of online radio studios across the U.S., is proud to announce that the Empower College and Career Center in Jefferson, GA is home to the company’s newest studio, Northeast Georgia Business RadioX®.
Located in the northeastern suburbs of Atlanta, Jackson County is one of the fastest-growing counties in Georgia, with tremendous growth projected over the next decade. Local business executive Tom Sheldon manages the daily operations of the studio.
Sheldon is also the host of the studio’s signature show “Northeast Georgia Business Radio”, a weekly podcast series that highlights and features local businesses and the great work they’re doing for their market, their community, and their profession.
“I am excited to serve the Northeast Georgia region and provide a valuable media platform for businesses to grow, develop new business, and share their stories,” said Sheldon.
With studio space at the Empower College and Career Center, Business RadioX® also has the unique opportunity to mentor local students for potential careers in broadcasting and the podcast industry.
“The Empower College and Career Center is thrilled with the partnership that has developed with Business RadioX®. The fact that both of our missions is to promote business and industry across Jackson County makes this partnership a no-brainer,” said John Uesseler, CEO of the Empower College and Career Center. “In addition, Business RadioX® is dedicated to providing work-based learning opportunities and promoting the great work of Empower, our students, and the Jackson County School District.”
Northeast Georgia Business RadioX® is the latest Business RadioX® studio to serve the metro Atlanta business community, joining other successful studios in Cherokee (Canton), Forsyth (Cumming), Gwinnett (Duluth), North Fulton (Alpharetta), North Georgia (Gainesville), Rome, and Sandy Springs.
# # #
About the Empower College & Career Center
An educational partnership with businesses in Jackson County and the surrounding area, the Empower College and Career Center engages students in career relevant learning experiences. Through partnerships with business and industry, students work toward goals that help them reach their college and career objectives. For more information, visit www.jacksonschoolsga.org/Empower.
About Business RadioX®
“Amplifying the Voice of Business”, Business RadioX® allows businesses to get the word out about the great work they’re doing for their market, their community, and their profession. The company produces, distributes, and markets online radio shows and podcasts for businesses of all sizes. With over 40 million downloads, live listens, and on-demand plays every quarter, BusinessRadioX.com ranks in the top 1% of worldwide website traffic, consistently ranking higher than the websites of most TV and radio stations in the markets it serves. Programs are also available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, or wherever you enjoy your favorite podcasts. For more information, visit www.BusinessRadioX.com.
Tom Sheldon
Northeast Georgia Business RadioX®
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook