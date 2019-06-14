Issued by Jennifer Ann's Group

A Free Video Game about Consent is a Finalist for the 2019 Games for Change Awards

Rispek Danis, a free culturally relevant video game intended to teach young people about the meaning and importance of consent. A collaboration between World Vision Vanuatu and Jennifer Ann's Group.

Rispek Danis, an enjoyable game about consent created for youth in Vanuatu is a Games for Change Awards finalist

Rispek Danis (the Respect Dance) is a 2019 Games for Change Awards Finalist in the category of Most Significant Impact

This is an amazing way to engage young people about a sensitive issue like consent. I'm very proud of what Jennifer Ann's Group is doing to end abuse.”
— Dr. Elizabeth L. Richeson, Chair of Jennifer Ann's Group's Advisory Board

ATLANTA, GA, USA, June 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2019 Games for Change Festival has announced its finalists for this year's Games for Change Awards and included among the nominees is a free video game about consent.

'Rispek Danis' (the Respect Dance), is a culturally appropriate and lively game about consent created for youth in Vanuatu, a country with one of the World’s highest rates of sexual victimization of young people. The game is narrated in Bislama, a primary language of Vanuatu, and all dialogue, locations, and music are representative of ni-Vanuatu youth life.

‘Rispek Danis’ was developed through a collaboration between nonprofit organizations World Vision Vanuatu and Jennifer Ann’s Group to produce a culturally relevant video game intended to teach young people about the meaning and importance of consent. This game has been designed for World Vision International’s ‘It Takes a World Campaign’ which in Vanuatu is focused on preventing sexual violence against women and children in Vanuatu.

'Rispek Danis' is free and available to play online or from Google Play in Bislama. The game is also available to play online in English.

Other nominees in the Most Significant Impact category are 'Can't Wait to Learn Uganda' from War Child Holland, 'UNICEF Kid Power' from UNICEF USA, and 'My Memory of Us' from Juggler Games. The winners for this category and all other categories will be announced at the Games for Change Awards Ceremony on June 18 as part of the 2019 Games for Change Festival held in New York City.

More information about 'Rispek Danis' including links to the game and further background information available at RispekDanis.com.

A colorful outdoor market is in the background with two video game characters holding hands in the foreground. Several cards with Bislama text are available to choose the next action.

Rispek Danis is culturally relevant for ni-Vanuatu youth

A beach is in the background and in front are two video game characters smiling and looking at each other; a text box says "Yes! Good job. Remember that you should always get somebody's consent before posting their picture or information online."

Rispek Danis, here in English, reminds the player that you must get consent before sharing someone's picture online

About

Jennifer Ann's Group is a 501(c)3 nonprofit charity preventing teen dating violence. Since 2008 the charity has produced over 50 serious games about issues impacting young people including bystander awareness, consent, healthy relationships, and teen dating violence prevention. This evidence-based approach to violence prevention through serious video games has been shown to be effective at changing unhealthy attitudes or beliefs after a single game session.

Gaming Against Violence: An Exploratory Evaluation Through Mechanical Turk of the Efficacy of Persuasive Digital Games in Improving Unhealthy Relationship Attitudes

