A Free Video Game about Consent is a Finalist for the 2019 Games for Change Awards

Rispek Danis, an enjoyable game about consent created for youth in Vanuatu is a Games for Change Awards finalist

Rispek Danis (the Respect Dance) is a 2019 Games for Change Awards Finalist in the category of Most Significant Impact

This is an amazing way to engage young people about a sensitive issue like consent. I'm very proud of what Jennifer Ann's Group is doing to end abuse.” — Dr. Elizabeth L. Richeson, Chair of Jennifer Ann's Group's Advisory Board

ATLANTA, GA, USA, June 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2019 Games for Change Festival has announced its finalists for this year's Games for Change Awards and included among the nominees is a free video game about consent.

'Rispek Danis' (the Respect Dance), is a culturally appropriate and lively game about consent created for youth in Vanuatu, a country with one of the World’s highest rates of sexual victimization of young people. The game is narrated in Bislama, a primary language of Vanuatu, and all dialogue, locations, and music are representative of ni-Vanuatu youth life.

‘Rispek Danis’ was developed through a collaboration between nonprofit organizations World Vision Vanuatu and Jennifer Ann’s Group to produce a culturally relevant video game intended to teach young people about the meaning and importance of consent. This game has been designed for World Vision International’s ‘It Takes a World Campaign’ which in Vanuatu is focused on preventing sexual violence against women and children in Vanuatu.

'Rispek Danis' is free and available to play online or from Google Play in Bislama. The game is also available to play online in English.

Other nominees in the Most Significant Impact category are 'Can't Wait to Learn Uganda' from War Child Holland, 'UNICEF Kid Power' from UNICEF USA, and 'My Memory of Us' from Juggler Games. The winners for this category and all other categories will be announced at the Games for Change Awards Ceremony on June 18 as part of the 2019 Games for Change Festival held in New York City.

More information about 'Rispek Danis' including links to the game and further background information available at RispekDanis.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.