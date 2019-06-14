Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Honors America on Fourth of July

To celebrate the Fourth of July the Clearwater Community Volunteers will gather local families and children to celebrate the Declaration of the United States’ Independence by providing fun activities and American Flag-themed foods.

CLEARWATER, FL, US, June 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In observance of Independence Day, on Thursday July 4th, the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center will hold its annual 4th of July Family Celebration. The fun starts at 6 PM and will go until 10 PM. There is no cost to participate. The CCV Center is located at 133 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater, FL 33755.

Activities include refreshments, children’s arts & crafts and a raffle. Festivities will spill over into the Osceola Courtyard which will be set up with a bouncy house, carnival games and live music. The fireworks will explode over Clearwater’s intercostal waterway and will be very visible.

”Last year over 360 children and their parents joined us for the celebration,” said Michael Soltero, Director of the CCV Center.

“Independence Day signified freedom for the United States in 1776.” said Michael Soltero, Manager of the CCV Center. “We commemorate that freedom each year by organizing our 4th of July Family Celebration in coordination with the humanitarian offices on Fort Harrison Ave which are also aimed at preserving that freedom for local families. This is inspired by humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard who wrote, ‘The combined strength of many social groups using all their connections to achieve one gain cannot help but produce it.’”

The CCV center is located on the corner of N. Fort Harrison Ave. and Drew St. of downtown Clearwater.

The CCV Center serves as a community center for nonprofit organizations to expand their community outreach. It does this by offering its facilities as a meeting space or event venue at no cost to nonprofit organizations.

The closest scheduled community event in the CCV Center is the fast approaching Father’s Day Celebration on June 15th starting at 4PM.

To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center or to reserve the Center for your nonprofit’s activities please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 25 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their new center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater.



