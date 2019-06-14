Queen Commissioned Ship to Join Tall Ships Erie 2019 Festival

ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- TS PLAYFAIR, commissioned by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 1974, will sail into Lake Erie for the Tall Ships Erie 2019 festival.Built in 1973 for Toronto Brigantine Inc. as a sail training vessel, TS PLAYFAIR was christened by Queen Elizabeth II on her visit to Canada on June 27 of that year. The ship was later commissioned by Her Majesty in 1974, making PLAYFAIR the only Canadian ship to be commissioned by a currently reigning monarch.PLAYFAIR takes part in a youth sailing program that introduces 300 trainees to tall ship sailing each year. Children ages 13 – 18 years are able to learn to sail the 33-ton ship in both summer and winter sailing programs, with the captain often being the only sailor older than 18. The 72-foot-long ship carries 28 crew members including sailor trainees, petty officers, wardroom officers and the captain.The TS PLAYFAIR, sponsored by PNC, will be docked at the Holland Street Pier after the Parade of Sail on Thursday, Aug. 22. Tall Ships Erie 2019, presented by Highmark, will take place Aug. 22 - 25, 2019. The festival will showcase 14 tall ships, deck tours, day sails, live music and entertainment, children’s activities, a festival marketplace, food vendors, a beer garden and much more. To purchase tickets or for more information go to tallshipserie.org.###Tall Ships America organizes the TALL SHIPS CHALLENGEannual series of tall ship races and maritime port festivals to celebrate our rich maritime heritage and traditions and to inform the general public about the transformative power of adventure and education under sail. In 2019, the tall ship races are officially sponsored by Erie Insurance. Based in Erie, Pennsylvania, Erie Insurance is a FORTUNE 500 company offering auto, home, business and life insurance through a network of more than 12,000 local independent ERIE agents.



