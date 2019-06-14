LTEN Names Winners in 5th Annual LTEN Excellence Awards

The 5th Annual LTEN Excellence Awards 5th Annual LTEN Excellence Awards Winners

This was a banner year for the [awards]. We had a record number of nominees – nearly double...It was quite a challenge, but in the end, we were able to [honor] some very deserving winners.” — Dawn Brehm, LTEN executive director

ROANOKE, VA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- LTEN today has announced the winners of the 5th Annual LTEN Excellence Awards, the only professional awards program specifically recognizing excellence, innovation and performance in life sciences training. Awards were presented at a special ceremony held during the 48th LTEN Annual Conference at the Gaylord Texan.Awards were presented in seven competitive categories determined by a panel of judges, and the LTEN Board of Directors also selected three individuals as Members of the Year. Those honors were based on nominations from LTEN members, leaders and staff. Excellence Awards recognize both primary market life sciences companies and supplier partner companies that help power and support training initiatives. The annual awards ceremony was live-streamed from the 48th LTEN Annual Conference and can be viewed at http://www.softconference.com/WebcastSystem/Webcast.aspx?WebcastID=92&SessionID=419034 “This was a banner year for the Excellence Awards,” said Dawn Brehm, LTEN executive director. “We had a record number of nominees – nearly double previous years in fact – and our judges had to review and rank some truly amazing training initiatives, teams and individual performance. It was quite a challenge, but in the end, we were able to recognize and honor some very deserving winners.”Two LTEN Members of the Year were selected from primary market members and one from the industry supplier community, based on their ongoing support and involvement in LTEN.The 2019 LTEN Members of the Year are:Jill Tetrault, manager, sales excellence, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Canada.Jason Zeman, senior director, leadership & organizational development, Bausch Health.Pam Marinko, CEO, Proficient LearningHere are the winners in the seven competitive categories in the LTEN Excellence Awards, with four categories honoring primary market professionals and three recognizing industry partners:All-Star Teams (primary market) – The Patient Journey Workshop Team, Astellas Pharma U.S., for a project that refocused sales teams on the needs of the patient.Emerging Leader (primary market) – Chloe Bangs, senior manager, therapeutic training, Teva Pharmaceuticals, who led a transformation from siloed onboarding to a collaborative, cross-functional model, and Karen Eno, sales forces excellence lead, immunology, Takeda Pharmaceutical, who was recognized as an effective leader with excellent business acumen and training expertise.Innovation (primary market) – Gerald Golden, sales training manager, LEO Pharma, who created an escape room concept for a national sales meeting training activity.Training for Change (primary market) – Melissa Lowe, senior manager, healthcare informatics technology sales training, Philips, who in her first 60 days in a new role created a training program to support a group that had no previous sales training.Innovation (provider) – IC Axon, a division of GP Strategies, which created training to support a client’s international launch of a new product, including a virtual reality component.Industry Partnership (provider) – BI Worldwide, which designed immersive training for a three-day client product launch meeting.Learning Content (provider) – AdMed, which used a group scavenger hunt experience to help a client training on leadership attributes.A special issue of LTEN Focus on Training magazine will release in August 2019, spotlighting the winners and finalists in the 2019 awards competition. For more information on the awards and/or to view past winners, visit www.ltenconference.com/awards/ LTEN congratulates all winners, and thanks all nominees, finalists and judges for their participation in the 5th Annual LTEN Excellence Awards. Nominations for the 6th Annual LTEN Excellence Awards will open late in 2019.ABOUT LTENThe Life Sciences Trainers & Educators Network ( www.L-TEN.org ) is the only global 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization specializing in meeting the needs of life sciences learning professionals. LTEN shares the knowledge of industry leaders, provides insight into new technologies, offers innovative solutions and communities of practice that grow careers and organizational capabilities. Founded in 1971, LTEN has grown to more than 2,100 individual members who work in pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostic companies, and industry partners who support the life sciences training departments.MEDIA CONTACTFor more information contact Nannette Nolan, LTEN director of marketing communications, at nnolan@L-TEN.org.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.