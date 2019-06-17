Novel Coworking purchases Edgewater office building

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coworking company Novel Coworking is expanding into Miami, its third Florida location, with the purchase of 2125 Biscayne Blvd. The Chicago-based company acquired the Edgewater building on June 13 and plans to renovate it to provide modern and affordable workspace. Pre-leasing is already underway for private offices, SmartSuites™, and coworking memberships.

“With our first location in Orlando opening this September, we’re excited to further our offerings in Florida for entrepreneurs and small business owners as well as enterprise companies,” said Bill Bennett, Founder of Novel Coworking. “We are drawn by Miami’s explosive small business and population growth,” said Bennett. “With its central location, population density and access to amazing nearby amenities, Edgewater is the perfect place for Novel Coworking to be able serve a diverse mix of entrepreneurs and business owners.”

Built in 1965, the 63,240-square-foot building will feature five floors of state-of-the-art workspace, including a WiFi-enabled courtyard lounge. By purchasing the buildings where it operates, Novel Coworking is able to invest in infrastructure improvements including fiber internet and custom-built suites for up to 500-person teams, all while keeping pricing lower than competitors. In January, the company debuted its SmartSuites™, technology-enhanced private suites featuring a combination of private offices and collaborative open space, kitchen, conference room, and technologies such as Alexa-enabled sound system and biometric keypad entry.

Novel Coworking’s members get 24/7 building access, a vibrant coworking lounge, direct fiber internet, all utilities, an espresso bar, local beer on tap, modern furnishings, and community events included in rent. With coworking memberships starting at $129 a month, private offices starting at $575 a month, and office suites as low as $449 per employee a month, Novel Coworking provides small businesses, enterprise firms, and entrepreneurs with high-caliber amenities at an affordable price.

About Novel Coworking

Novel Coworking provides fully-furnished, technology-equipped, and affordable workspace to small businesses, entrepreneurs, and enterprise companies. Novel Coworking members have access to more than 2.5 million square feet of workspace in 33 locations including Alexandria, Boulder, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Madison, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Nashville, Norfolk, Orlando, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Richmond, San Diego, San Jose, Savannah, and Seattle. For more information, please visit novelcoworking.com.



