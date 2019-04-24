Credit Counsel Inc. reveals more about its commercial collections process

Debt recovery company Credit Counsel Inc. founder Christopher Mihoulides offers an insight into the firm's commercial collections process.

SOUTH FLORIDA, FLORIDA, USA, April 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Specializing in commercial collections for more than two decades, debt recovery firm Credit Counsel , Inc. is perfectly positioned to tackle the plethora of unique scenarios which its clients and their businesses routinely face, having developed the necessary wealth of tools and experience needed to promptly and professionally resolve their debts, according to company founder Christopher Mihoulides "At Credit Counsel, our specialist commercial collections team delivers services which extend well beyond traditional debt recovery practices to include all aspects of ever-important cash flow management," reveals founder Mihoulides.Credit Counsel's debt collection process is, he says, engineered to fit the needs of its clients, resulting in a recovery rate which is more than double the industry average, according to reports by ACA International. Formerly the American Collectors Association, ACA International is a trade group representing U.S. collection agencies, creditors, debt buyers, collection attorneys, and debt collection industry service providers."Since there's no charge if we're unable to successfully collect, we've focused on developing an incredibly successful collections process," explains Mihoulides, "utilizing credit data analysis tools designed to provide factual business intelligence which exposes hidden risks."The same tools also provide comprehensive research options including asset and liability investigations, and background and financial studies, according to the Credit Counsel Inc. founder. "We will," he continues, "investigate your client's company to correctly identify each and every individual within the chain of approval for accounts payable."Credit Counsel's debt collectors each have upwards of a decade of experience in the collections industry. "This," says Mihoulides, "translates into extremely high recovery rates for our clients."By working with Credit Counsel, Mihoulides says that clients are involved with an organization which has proven itself to be the industry leader in commercial collections. "Clients receive intensive and professional collection services at reasonable rates and receive attorney intervention where necessary," he explains. "We're an agency which is fully licensed, bonded, and insured, and clients do not pay a retainer fee," adds Mihoulides.Furthermore, the Credit Counsel, Inc. founder says, with the company's web portal, clients and their organizations are able to securely monitor their collections activity in real-time, verifying balances and payments, uploading new accounts, and viewing collector notes 24/7 from anywhere with an internet connection."Our unique web portal allows quick, real-time views of clients' account data, wherein which they're able to easily and securely download their reports at any time of night or day," adds Mihoulides, wrapping up.Based in South Florida, Credit Counsel, Inc. is a national and international debt recovery firm specializing in commercial, medical, and occupational health debt collection. Founded by professionals in the debt recovery industry, including company president Christopher Mihoulides, Credit Counsel, Inc. boasts a wide range of clients across the United States and internationally.For more information about Credit Counsel, commercial collections, or to apply for access to the debt recovery firm's web portal, please call 877-224-7904 or visit http://www.creditcounselinc.com/



