Leading Global Insurance Broker adopts ExdionPOD for automated Policy Checking

NEW YORK, USA, June 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A global leader in Insurance Broker and Risk Management company has selected Exdion Solutions for automatic Policy Checking. ExdionPOD is a first of its kind, AI & ML based solution capable of completely automating the Policy Checking process. By adopting ExdionPOD, Insurance Brokers are putting an end to monotonous and tedious manual Policy Checking process and its associated errors. With the implementation of ExdionPOD, agencies are excited as they are able to exponentially increase customer experience and also free up their valuable human resources to focus more on risk advisory roles.Mr LS Ram, CEO of Exdion said “We are very excited with this opportunity. We are sure ExdionPOD with its cutting edge technology capabilities will drive value across the entire policy checking process in real time”.ExdionPOD, is an AI-driven solution that runs on the secure Amazon Web Service (AWS) platform with Deep Learning capabilities. This enables ExdionPOD to auto learn new scenarios through Machine Learning(ML) and NLP. ExdionPOD does instant document processing, in-depth analysis and reporting. ExdionPOD guarantees Customer Satisfaction through the introduction of Straight-through Processing. With ExdionPOD, Insurance Brokers can comprehensively mitigate E&O risks by removing human dependency.Exdion Solutions is a consulting and InsurTech product based company, offering pioneering, disruptive and value enhancing solutions to Insurance Brokers & Agencies. Exdion delivers transformational excellence through strategic levers that include Consulting, Technology, Robotic Process Automation, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science products, and BPM. Our solutions help Insurance Agencies and Broker smartly tide over inefficiencies, gain revenues and remain competitive.



