Breakside Brewery Medals in Several Categories at the "International Beer Awards Excellence in Brewing N.A.B.A."

Breakside Brewery takes home ten medals from the North American Brewers Association

Portland Oregon brewery takes home medals in a wide variety of categories at the North American Brewers Association competition

PORTLAND, OR, USA, June 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breakside Brewery , known for its innovative, experimental and diverse beers, has won no fewer than 10 awards at the North American Brewers Association’s 2019 International Beer Awards. The annual brewing competition is a sanctioned award program with judges that include brewmasters, expert journalists and certified judges. Program results were announced earlier this month and included winners from major national breweries as well as small, independent breweries.Breakside Brewery won awards for a wide range of its beers, from lambics to lagers, including four gold medals. Winning beers included:Gold•Wentworth by the Sea (English Style Summer Ale) - A golden take on a classic English ale, this beer is mild-malt focused yet dry with just a kiss of floral hop character from Oregon grown Crystal hops.•Woodlawn Pale Ale (American Style Pale Ale) - This Classic American Pale Ale was brewed with Simcoe, Mosaic, and Citra hops.•The Eisbock Cometh (Traditional Bock - Eisbock) - This strong, malty brew is a collaboration with homebrewer Jason Barker, whose homebrewed version also took home the Oregon State Fair Best of Show 2018 (Jason Barker, Homebrewer). Best in Show prize at the 2018 Oregon State Fair Homebrew Competition•#MoreFriends#MoreMemories (Fruit Beer) - This beer is the result of 18 casks of mixed culture beers from Breakside’s wood cellar, aged on more than one pound per gallon of raspberries.Silver•Rye Curious (English Style Pale Ale) - A clean and easy drinking rye ale that showcases the malt’s complex character with fruity aromatics, spicy flavors, and a slightly rich mouthfeel.•Black Lager - (Schwarzbier) - Favored by the Breakside brewing team, this beer follows the style of a traditional German-style black lager.•Wakatu Cockatoo - (American Style Pilsner or Hoppy Lager) - A collaboration with San Francisco's celebrated Cellarmaker Brewing Co, this IPA was fermented with lager yeast and dry hopped with a huge amount of Wakatu hops.•Quiescence - (Lambic, Fruit Lambic and Gueuze Lambic) - Part of the brewery’s “Breakside Sour” program, this beer is a mixed-culture sour of 13 casks of wood-aged sour beer aged for 12 months in Archery Summit Pinot Noir barrels.Bronze•Breakside Gose (Classic Gose) - A classic gose in the Leipzig style: tart and salty with a dash of coriander, this beer promises to quench thirst while piquing interest.•Breakside Marzen (Marzen-Oktoberfest Lager) - This traditional German festbier is light with sweet malt notes and a little richer and more robust than Breakside’s Vienna Lager.About Breakside BreweryBreakside Brewery opened in 2010 in Northeast Portland as a restaurant and pub brewery. The brewery is known for its innovative, experimental and diverse beers. In 2013, Breakside expanded operations to Milwaukie, OR with a 30 bbl production brewery filled with 30, 60 and 120 barrel tanks, barrel rooms for wild and non-wild/sour fermentations, a high-speed bottling line and a 24-tap tasting room. The brewery expanded to Northern California in 2016 and in 2017 Breakside opened its third location in the Slabtown district of Northwest Portland. In addition to winning several national and regional awards for its beers, Breakside was named Brewery of the Year at the 2019 and 2017 Oregon Beer Awards and the 2018 Best of Craft Beer Awards. Breakside sells on draft and in 22oz bottles in Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, North Carolina, South Carolina, Massachusetts, Northern California, British Columbia and Alberta. www.breakside.com ###



