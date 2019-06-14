Globalsat Group has been granted a licence to operate in Argentina by the national regulator ENACOM

Globalsat Argentina Team

Globalsat Group is pleased to announce that its Argentina affiliate has been authorized by the national telecommunications authority ENACOM

Our offerings is especially interesting to companies operating in more than one country which prefer a streamlined solution across their footprint and adds simplicity instead of complexity structure” — Silvina Graziadio

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA, June 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Globalsat Group, the leading pan American consortium providing a complete roster of satellite communications solutions across the western hemisphere, is pleased to announce that its Argentina affiliate has been authorized by the national telecommunications authority ENACOM to provide services throughout the second largest South American country.

The consortium has been fulfilling satellite voice and data solution needs throughout the Americas since 1999. With the awarding of this license, our Globalsat Argentina Telecomunicaciones S.R.L. affiliate located in Buenos Aires can now market satellite communications solutions for sales within Argentina, creating an almost seamless coverage area which spans from the Canadian Arctic Ocean to Antarctica.

J. Alberto Palacios, Founder and CEO of the consortium, comments: “Argentina has always been an important market and we are glad to be able to offer our advanced value-added services throughout Argentinian territory, complying with all federal and local regulations. Our business partners count on us to offer market access with all due diligence and complete regulatory compliance. A team comprising some of our most highly skilled personnel with extensive industry experience has already setup office in Buenos Aires, so the Argentinian Government, private sector, civil society and end users can start benefiting from the increased availability of satellite terminals and services immediately.”

Silvina Graziadio, Globalsat Group Marketing Director adds that “Argentina is not new to satellite services, but is ripe for the better offerings that will be the result of increased competition, transparency and innovation. We look forward to very interesting times, where Argentina will now have easier access to the technology itself and can better take advantage of it through our global network of industry experts. Our offerings will be especially interesting to companies operating in more than one country which prefer a streamlined solution across their footprint and adds simplicity instead of complexity to their cost structure.”

About Globalsat

Founded in 1999, Globalsat Group is the first Pan-American Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) consortium and a leading provider of voice, data, M2M/IoT, software, and hardware development through the western hemisphere.

The group has offices in the continental United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Puerto Rico as well as distributors in the most important cities in the region. Continuously and efficiently, Globalsat land, maritime and aero solutions provide mission-critical communications to thousands of clients across sectors which include energy, government, defense, media, mining, banking, agriculture, NGOs and tourism.

Recently, Globalsat Group was honored with the “Top Land Mobility Satcom Innovation Award” by the Mobile Satellite User Association. Globalsat was also named “Latin America Satellite Communications Company of the Year” two consecutive years (2016, 2017) by the highly recognized international consulting firm Frost & Sullivan. For more information about the consortium, please visit http://www.globalsat.com/ .



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.