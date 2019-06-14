Verdi Productions Announces its 2019-2020 Slate - Vault hits theaters on Friday June 14, 2019

Vault hits theaters on Friday June 14, 2019

EAST GREENWICH, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- East Greenwich, RI - June 14, 2019 – (Investorideas.com Newswire) Verdi Productions is pleased to announce the Company is producing or executive-producing six films over the next sixteen months starting with the release of VAULT on June 14, 2019, followed by The Irishman with Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.'VAULT' will hit select theaters on Friday, June 14, 2019, as part of a multi-platform release. The film was acquired by GRINDSTONE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, A LIONSGATE COMPANY in January 2019.VAULT is inspired by true events and tells the story of a group of small-time criminals, who in 1975, attempt to pull off one of the biggest heists in American history; stealing more than $34 million from the mafia in the smallest state in the union, Rhode Island. The film was directed by Tom DeNucci, co-written with B. Dolan. The cast includes Theo Rossi (Marvel's Luke Cage, Sons of Anarchy) as Duece; Clive Standen (Taken, Vikings, Everest) as Chucky; Emmy-winner Samira Wiley (Handmaid's Tale, Orange Is the New Black) as Karen, and Academy-Award nominee Chazz Palminteri (Bullets Over Broadway, A Bronx Tale, The Usual Suspects) as Mafia boss Raymond Patriarca, along with Golden Globe-winner Don Johnson (Django Unchained, Miami Vice) as Gerry. The producers are Chad A. Verdi, Nick Koskoff, Michelle Verdi, Matthew J. Weiss and Ryan Murphy, with Emma Tillinger Koskoff serving as Executive-Producer.To stay updated on VAULT, follow the film on Facebook:Upcoming Projects:THE IRISHMAN:• Heading towards a late 2019 release, tells the story of a mob hitman who recalls his possible involvement with the slaying of Jimmy Hoffa.• Written by Oscar-winner Steve Zaillian (“Schindler’s List”)• From Charles Brandt’s gangster saga “I Heard You Paint Houses.”• Stars Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Al Pacino, Bobby Cannavale, Harvey Keitel, Anna Paquin, Jesse Plemons, and Ray Romano.• Directed by Martin ScorseseWANDER:• Shooting will take place in New Mexico, with principle photography starting in early July 2019.• April Mullen directing from a screenplay penned by Tim Doiron.Arthur Bretnik played by Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Knight, Sully, Bleed For This) is a mentally unstable conspiracy theorist and private eye with a traumatic past. Afterbeing hired to investigate a possible murder cover-up in the small town of Wander, Arthur is plunged into a world of lies and deceit, as he quickly suspects the murder may be part of the same 'conspiracy cover-up' that caused the death of his daughter. Increasingly paranoid, Arthur's sanity is tested as he attempts to filter fact from fiction and solve the case, all the while questioning if he is a pawn in a much bigger game.MALEVOLENCE:• Currently in pre-production in Rome, Italy• Written by Chee Keong Cheung and Oliver Morran with Dolph Lundgren directingBrandon Jones (Dolph Lundgren) is an undefeated underground fighter of exceptional talent who doesn't know how to lose - but he is ordered to do just that for a crucial high stakes fight. Failing to follow through on this command, a merciless punishment is exacted, resulting in the brutal murder of his wife and daughter and Brandon himself is left brain damaged, a shadow of the man he once was. With the help of his best friend and trainer, Dutch, Brandon must rebuild himself mentally and physically to take revenge on those that tore his family apart and left him for dead. In his way stand a cartel of cold-blooded fighters, a corrupt police force headed by Detective Cain (Scott Adkins), and the limitless resources of mob boss Vincent, a ruthless and twisted individual, who holds sway over the city. As Brandon exacts his revenge, leaving a trail of devastation and destruction in his wake, he comes to realize that all is not what it seems, and what he once feared lost may prove to be his salvation.UNDISPUTED:• Currently in post production and scheduled for release in 2020• Documentary about former undisputed heavyweight champion, Lennox LewisUndisputed gives us a ringside seat inside the mind of a legendary fighter.JUNGLE ROOM:• Jungle Room will start pre-production in early 2020 and be filmed in Rhode Island and Boston, Massachusetts• Tom DeNucci will direct from a script he penned with B. Dolan and Matt Weiss• Chad and Michelle Verdi will produce alongside Nick Koskoff, with Chad Verdi Jr. serving as executive producerIn a near-future where negative impulses are monitored and brain chemistry is underconstant surveillance, a down on his luck "Reality Writer" becomes fascinated with aviolent new game.Chad A. Chad A. VerdiPresidentVerdi Productions214 Main StreetEast Greenwich, RI 0281829 Winter StreetEdagrtown, MA 02539401.569.7202 Learn More About Verdi Productions on Investorideas.com



