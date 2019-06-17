Government Agencies Partner with Disability Organization to Fill Nationwide Hiring Needs

Dominic Barber of NTI on the headset

Government agencies leverage Americans with disabilities to fulfill hiring needs in a market stifled with the lowest unemployment rate.

We are looking for 500-plus new candidates (with disabilities) to be recommended for the latest work at home positions.” — Michelle Simone, Senior Director of Client Services, NTI

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2018, the United States Department of Labor found Americans with disabilities' unemployment rate was at 8 percent compared to 3.7 for able-bodied Americans. Overall, 65.9 percent of the available able-bodied Americans were employed to compared to only 19 percent of the available Americans with disabilities.

To address the need of agencies to fill positions, government agencies partnered with NTI, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to help Americans with disabilities back into the workplace through work at home jobs. Government agencies found NTI as a trusted source and partner of the Social Security Administrations' Ticket to Work program.

“NTI has been helping Americans with disabilities find employment for more than 25 years,” according to Michael Sanders, NTI’s Director of Marketing. “Our online training, mentoring and job placement services have placed more than 3,500 people with severe disabilities in government agencies.”

Recently, NTI’s mentors have been inducted into the Susan B. Daniels Mentoring Hall of Fame in Washington, DC.

One agent, Zeanne, who was placed in a work-at-home role by NTI within a government agency, said, “I've been blessed to have worked from home since 2004 on one of NTI’s government contracts. Being in a wheelchair meant my job options were very limited, even though I’m bilingual. But now I make an income and I can better myself. My whole family sees that a physical disability doesn’t mean you have to let your mind be wasted. They’re proud of my work ethic and I love that.”

“This is a great opportunity to work from your home in full-time or part-time seasonal positions for the government,” said NTI’s Michelle Simone, Senior Director of Client Services. “We are looking for 500-plus new candidates to be recommended for the latest work at home positions.”

NTI has found when the government or companies hire its clients, the effects are felt through the employee’s community.

“We make an active effort to recruit first and foremost within impoverished communities throughout the United States. When someone gets hired, that helps everyone in their community,” said Sanders. “With a new financial influx present, people are able to spend money in their communities. It creates a positive chain reaction."

“Additionally, we have had people go through our program, obtain jobs in government call centers, and move up into management and supervisory positions. We believe that people deserve a second chance. Our work with the government is giving people that chance.”

NTI has established relationships with small to large organizations across the United States, helping out over 100,000 individuals find employment within the call center, customer service, and IT help desk industries. Sanders said, "Other than our government roles, NTI has made great strides to sign contracts to work with leading companies such as Amazon, IBM, and Microsoft to successfully transition individuals with disabilities back into the workforce."

If you are a person with a disability and would like to explore the NTI@Home program further, register at www.ntiathome.org/FinancialFreedom.

Teal Sherer Talks About Employment for Individuals with Disabilities



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.