Demand for Bilingual Employees on the Rise

United States Government Partners with NTI to Fill Available Positions

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Right now, there are an estimated 52.6 million people in the United States speaking Spanish and if the population projects are right, that number will increase to 132.8 million by 2050.

Currently, the United States is only second to Mexico’s 121 million Spanish speakers, according to the Instituto Cervantes research center. With increased growth, there is an immediate and a future need for the government to hire bilingual employees to work in their call centers.

In 2018, the United States Department of Labor found Americans with disabilities' unemployment rate was at 8 percent compared to 3.7 for able-bodied Americans. Overall, 65.9 percent of the available able-bodied Americans were employed to compared to only 19 percent of the available Americans with disabilities.

To address the need of agencies to fill positions, the government partnered with NTI, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to help Americans with disabilities back into the workplace. NTI and the Social Security Administration use the Ticket to Work program.

“NTI has been helping Americans with disabilities find employment for more than 25 years,” according to Michael Sanders, NTI’s Director of Marketing. “Our online training, mentoring and job placement services have placed more than 3,500 people with severe disabilities in government agencies.”

Recently, NTI’s mentors have been inducted into the Susan B. Daniels Mentoring Hall of Fame in Washington, DC.

One agent, Zeanne, who was placed in a work-at-home role by NTI within a government agency, said, “I've been blessed to have worked from home since 2004 on one of NTI’s government contracts. Being in a wheelchair meant my job options were very limited, even though I’m bilingual. But now I make an income and I can better myself. My whole family sees that a physical disability doesn’t mean you have to let your mind be wasted. They’re proud of my work ethic and I love that.”

While the United States is experiencing record-low unemployment, there are still 74,000 unemployed Spanish speaking Americans with disabilities looking for jobs.

“This is a great opportunity to work from home in full-time or part-time seasonal positions for the government,” said NTI’s Michelle Simone, Senior Director of Client Services. “We are looking for 500-plus new candidates to be recommended for the latest positions and receive free training.”

NTI has found when the government or companies hire its clients, the effects are felt through the employee’s community.

“We make an active effort to recruit within impoverished communities throughout the United States. When someone gets hired, that helps everyone in their community,” said Sanders. “With a new financial influx present, people are able to spend money in their communities. It creates a positive chain reaction.

“Additionally, we have had people go through our program, obtain jobs in government call centers, and move up into management and supervisory positions. We believe that people deserve a second chance. Our work with the government is giving people that chance.”

For more information about NTI and its bilingual program go to https://www.ntiathome.org/trabaja-en-casa. NTI also works with small to large companies across the United States. If you are an individual with a disability, non-bilingual and would like to explore the program further to attain a work-at-home position, visit www.ntiathome.org/FinancialFreedom.

