Lou Fanzini, Vonage Financial Controller To Present At SEC Reporting & FASB Forum

HOLMDEL, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louis (Lou) Fanzini is the Global Financial Controller at Vonage® leading the Company's accounting, internal controls, and financial reporting functions. Mr. Fanzini is a former FASB Industry Fellow and a frequent speaker on emerging accounting and reporting matters impacting SEC filers.

During this conference attendees will learn about the standard-setting agendas of the FASB and PCAOB, as well as updates on rulemaking, interpretive guidance, frequent comments, and enforcement actions emanating from the SEC. Mr. Fanzini will provide practical approaches to new and complex accounting and disclosure requirements.

Prior to joining Vonage Mr. Fanzini was SVP, Deputy Controller at TD Bank and has held finance leadership and investment banking advisor positions at both Credit Suisse and JP Morgan.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.