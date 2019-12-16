Vonage Global Financial Controller Louis Fanzini, To Present At CPE, Inc SEC Conference 2019

HOLMDEL, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louis (Lou) Fanzini is the Global Financial Controller at Vonage®. Mr. Fanzini is a former FASB Industry Fellow and a frequent speaker on emerging accounting and reporting matters impacting both public and private companies.

During this conference, attendees will learn about the standard-setting agendas of the FASB, SEC and PCAOB. Mr. Fanzini will provide broad insight based on his C-Level experience with the investor community as well as his background in mergers and acquisitions, treasury, corporate tax, and capital raising.

"Ever since his days at the FASB, Lou has provided our attendees with practical solutions to complex issues faced by today's financial executives. He is a unique professional in that he has been a standard-setter, investment banker, public accountant, and finance executive. That is why he so often resonates with our audiences." John DiBartolo - Chief of Staff Events.

Prior to joining Vonage Mr. Fanzini was SVP, Deputy Controller at TD Bank and has held finance leadership and investment banking advisor positions at both Credit Suisse and JP Morgan.



