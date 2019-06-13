DIRECTOR/PRODUCER SHANTEL HANSEN PRESENTS “HER TURF”, A DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM FEATURING THREE FEMALE FOOTBALL OFFICIALS

“HER TURF” A DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM FEATURING THREE FEMALE FOOTBALL OFFICIALS HER TURF captures the strides women have made as officials, and the progress they are making in the profession. Director/Producer Shantel Hansen and the cast of HER TURF

Colorado-based first-time Filmmaker/Director/Producer presents "Her Turf” during Denver's SeriesFest

Our cast and crew are honored to be selected to screen at SeriesFest. As a Colorado Filmmaker, this event is important to our cast and the episodic storytelling opportunity of our film.” — Shantel Hansen

CENTENNIAL, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Females have been officiating on the football field since 1990. Colorado filmmaker Shantel Hansen, first-time Filmmaker, Director, and Producer of Her Turf filmed three female football officials to tell their story for the very first time. From 2015 to 2018, Hansen shot this unique cast, in six different locations. FOX Sports Analyst and former Vice President of NFL Officiating, Dean Blandino serves as Executive Producer. Blandino is joined by Producer TS Botkin and Associate Producer Ann Cross.

“Our cast and crew are honored to be selected to screen at SeriesFest. As a Colorado Filmmaker, this event, and their audience is important to our cast. We believe audiences will appreciate the social issues our award-winning film, Her Turf, showcases through the lens of sports as sports permeate our culture,” first-time Director and Producer Shantel Hansen states. “Throughout our film festival journey, Her Turf continues to ignite in-depth conversations about gender, identity, representation, and works to break down stereotypes about women holding powerful roles in sports.”

This award-winning and groundbreaking documentary was selected to screen at ten film festivals since April 2019, and has won three awards at Film Festivals: Van Gogh Award at the Amsterdam Film Festival, Independent Shorts Awards Los Angeles, and Brentwood & the Movie Sports Pacific Palisades International Film Festival.

According to Executive Producer Dean Blandino, “Screening at SeriesFest offers an opportunity for Her Turf to tell the untold story of three remarkable female football officials on and off the football field for the first time. Her Turf showcases what it takes to be an official through capturing behind the scene moments in the locker room and during the offseason, which ultimately brings an episodic storytelling opportunity to fans of females, football, and all sports everywhere.”

“Women on the sidelines and women on the periphery is not standard practice anymore,” said Producer TS Botkin. “Women are in the game. When women make gains, we all make gains. It’s a win-win in the game of life!”

The timely and engaging film features Annice Canady, Tangela Mitchel, and Mary Podesta. Annice Canady from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida started officiating football in 1990 at the youth level. After battling cancer three times, she made her collegiate debut officiating for the NCAA in 2001. In 2002, Canady was the first female official to work an NCAA Division I football game on August 31, 2002.

Tangela Mitchell has the “it” factor in officiating; she is ambitious and talented. She keeps a level head during moments of physical and emotional adversity; is an integral part of every play. In 2013, Tangela Mitchell was one of four females to officiate in a SIAC football game. Mitchell continues to prove she has what it takes to officiate in the NFL.

Mary Podesta’s storyline brings some lightness to the gravity of Annice and Tangela’s journeys. Working full-time as a physical education teacher in California, Mary officiates, for the love of the game. Her perspective is a refreshing contrast, downplaying the obstacles women face. However, through her optimism and moving quotes, the hurdles remain in the undercurrent.

These women reveal the struggles and triumphs of excelling in traditionally male-dominated roles. By their very presence, these three women are opening doors for those who will arrive after them. Her Turf is a timely and potent documentary, which follows three pioneering female football officials as they boldly attempt to level the playing field. As these officials change preconceived ideas about women excelling in a traditionally male role, this film will spark more in-depth conversations about gender representation in team sports.



ABOUT HER TURF

Synopsis: This award-winning short documentary film follows three female football officials as they claim access to a powerful role in a male-dominated industry. Annice Canady was the first female football referee to officiate a NCAA game in 2001. She is revered as a trailblazer, opening the door for other women to be in charge. The three-time cancer survivor does not shy away from reporting harsh realities on what it was like being the first female on the field. Tangela Mitchell has the “it” factor in officiating; she’s ambitious and has the talent to officiate in the NFL someday. Tangela carries Annice’s baton with grace as she continues to advance in the pipeline. Mary Podesta officiates for the love of the game and being part of the football community. Her sound bites are self-deprecating, entertaining, and funny.

HER TURF was selected for the 2019 Women in Film and Media Colorado Film Finishing Fund. The organization is dedicated to the advancement of all women working in the film, television, multi-media, web and video game industries in Colorado. Through educational panels, networking events, a newsletter, contests and more, WIFMCO hopes to connect, empower, educate and support all female media makers and help to elevate the Colorado media industry overall. www.wifmco.org

