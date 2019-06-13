First-of-its-Kind Time Management Software Gives Managers Unprecedented Anytime, Anywhere Tracking Capabilities

TimeControl 8 Mobile View

Global time management leader HMS Software launches TimeControl 8, providing supervisors with maximum business intelligence, operational efficiency

TimeControl 8 uniquely gives supervisors real-time access to key data at their fingertips, enabling them to increase productivity by making accelerated, data-driven decisions anytime and anywhere.” — Chris Vandersluis

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the growth of the digital workplace dramatically transforming the way people work, leading global time management expert HMS Software has announced the launch of TimeControl 8, a breakthrough automated time sheet system that fills an important industry gap by providing managers with unprecedented capabilities to effectively manage their workforce.

This first-of-its-kind technology — which follows the successful release of TimeControl’s first mobile app for workers in 2017 — provides supervisors of medium and large enterprises with a real-time holistic view of their resources, taking the efficiency and intelligence of an organization’s time management operations to the next level.

“Since the release of our first mobile product two years ago, we have received an overwhelming number of requests from clients worldwide for software that enables managers to make enterprise-wide time management decisions on a mobile interface,” said HMS Software President Chris Vandersluis. “TimeControl 8 uniquely gives supervisors real-time access to key data at their fingertips, enabling them to increase productivity by making accelerated, data-driven decisions anytime and anywhere, using a dynamic and modern interface.”

Calling the new version “a powerful business tool that is a significant release in the timesheet industry,” Vandersluis noted that the new mobile interface for the TimeControl Mobile app — available to Google Play for Android device users and on the Apple Store for iOS users — has been enhanced with functionality to empower supervisory and administrative staff from the convenience of their smartphones or tablets.

Beyond the TimeControl Mobile App other new features of TimeControl 8 — a multi-function system that includes support for Time and Attendance, Time and Billing, Project Tracking, Human Resource Tracking, and Research Tax Credit Tracking — include:

• Links to the widely-popular JIRA tool, used for bug tracking, issue tracking and project management. According to Vandersluis, the integration between these two products holds the potential for a revolution in how time is accounted for in software development projects.

• Dynamic data analysis for management of all timesheet data. Instant graphics in numerous formats enable rapid decision-making based on an easy-to-view big picture of where time is being spent.

• A unique resource planning feature that allows managers to not only track actual time reporting data, but also to make plans directly in the system of where future resources are required for maximum efficiency.

• A completely rewritten front-end interface that delivers a new standard in web and mobile designs, providing simplified, at-a-glance overviews of time-tracking data collection.

• Integration with the ARES Prism G2 cost control system — a popular construction project management solution — enabling PRISM cost elements to be tracked by TimeControl, and TimeControl hours and costs to be captured by PRISM for analysis and reporting.

TimeControl 8 will be upgraded automatically for TimeControl Online subscription clients. The upgrade is available to existing on-premise clients with a current support and maintenance agreement at no additional charge from the TimeControl upgrades site: TimeControl.com/support/updates. A free Hosted TimeControl Trial is available at freetrial.timecontrol.com. For further information about HMS Software, please visit the HMS website at: www.hms.ca or email info@hms.ca.



